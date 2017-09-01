The girl on the hill is almost unrecognizable. My eyes rest on her for a moment and move on, only to jerk back and goggle…is that her? Yes, it IS her…my mind wrestles with my eyes. She, within a small circle of cool and nonchalance on the hill. New friends tightly bonded over a week of wilderness hikes, sleeping under the stars and challenging themselves. Somehow, I had imagined this moment differently. What did I think…that when I was within her sight she would look up, shout MOM! and come thundering down the hill to throw herself into my arms? Well… something like that. But, no, not this girl. This young woman seems so insouciant and out of my reach.

I know that she sees me standing here side-by-side with her father and brother. Could she be ignoring us? Yes. The recognition of this truth snatches my breath. A bucket of water whipped around to slam me in the back. I stand drenched in shame as tears well up. Aren’t I supposed to be the grown-up?

The girl I was expecting is not the same girl we put on the bus to camp last week. The girl who gave me yet one more hug and waved excitedly from her seat as the bus pulled out, her smile lighting up the window. Why am I so surprised? I facilitated this venture. I wanted her to have this solo experience away from us. Yet, I have been caught unawares. I expected the week away from her to be the challenge, not the day we picked her up…

I look at her again desperately trying to see what is so different. Is it the way her head tilts inward toward her tribe, giving them the full attention that she often bestows on me? It’s hard to breathe. I tell myself that later, when I get past the freak out, past the pain, that I will see how beautiful this moment is… the way her pony tail drapes down her back, her backpack slung over one shoulder, knees bent underneath her. I tell myself these things that feel like lies.

She stands. Finally! She looks out into the beyond where we are, fifty feet away, yet it could be miles... slowly lifting her hand in a quick wave of acknowledgement. Blink and you’ll miss it! It is both a wave of hello and a wave of… Give. Me. A Minute. She reaches down to hug one of the other girls, some stand. She begins to untangle herself from her coterie. I watch her. My taller daughter on the hill.

She makes her way down to us. We smile and hug. She is happy to see us. It takes more control than I have not to fling my arms around her and keen. I nod and smile, ask questions, and swallow my weepy joy of seeing her up close. This letting go is harrowing. There is no manual for a mother with a bruised heart, slaughtered by love.

Her name is called out and she calls out the names of others. The rhythm of camp good-byes. Some good-byes are hugs – casual ones, side hugs or a quick hand grip or fist bump. Hugs that are safe when you’re almost 13. A fellow camper grabs her and lifts her in the air, a giant bear hug that should belong to me. They both squeal in delight, laughter pealing out in waves. One of the boys beckons her over with a head slant and a smile, her name floating softly in the air, his arm extended toward her…waiting, until she steps into his embrace. It’s quick, but notable.

She shows us a bit of what her life has been over the last week – the mess hall, the mural she painted with her group, the giant tree house, the pigs… We make our way slowly back to the parking lot. A last hug with a counselor, a final wave. The duffel bag retrieved, and tossed in the back of the van we bought when she was two months old.

She finds her place in the car, across from her brother, doors shutting to the sound of seat belts clicking closed. As we drive down the hill, I go back and forth between the beauty outside the window – verdant trees caught in sunlight against a blue sky and my daughter bathed in some maturescence that is undefinable. Since entering the family car, she has morphed back a bit –more recognizable to me, yet still changed. She begins to chatter, sharing tales from the week, adventures in independence. We listen, ask questions, our focus a beam engulfing her.

She’s been home two weeks now and we’re back into our known routines and rhythms. We purchase school supplies; she complains of boredom. But, there is an awareness that life has changed. She knows something different than home. Something larger. She can go out into the world and it will be okay. More than that. She can thrive away from me.

This afternoon she said, “And, I still have so much that I haven’t told you about camp!”

“I know,” I said, “and I want to hear about it - all of it!