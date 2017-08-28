I fail, You fail, We fail.

In the previous year, the discussion surrounding failure has been steadily growing to reach the point where many books were published on the subject, companies are hiring failure consultants, people are enjoying reading on other people’s mistakes, and studies are proving just how great failure can be for your success.

However, the stigma still holds strong.

While we relish reading the failure stories of people we look up to, we are still reluctant to talk about our own.

Facebook, Instagram and all the social platforms are still heavily tinted with highlight reels.

Published in January of last year, the major study titled “Association between social media use and depression among U.S. young adults” surveyed 1,787 adults (between the age of 19 and 32) which showed that the more time you spent on social media, the higher were your chances of been clinically depressed.

TIME recently shared a survey conducted amongst almost 1,500 teenagers and young adults. The conclusion was clear: Instagram is the most anxiety-causing social media platform.

And so on.

But, the conversation is shifting.

The world is shifting.

Failure is no longer this taboo subject, and more and more online influencers, high level professionals, and creative projects are catching on.

Recently, Dr. Samuel West, and his Museum of Failure have been heavily featured in mainstream press. While catching up with this busy bee earlier this summer, the excitement and the authenticity were palpable. The museum is going on a world-wide tour and the tickets are selling out quickly.

When Samuel generously offered to share some museum items with Failure is an Option in order for them to be featured online, another door opened. More people can be made aware of just how common failure is.

So many big companies have encountered major failures, yet pretty much no one knows about them!

The reveal of five items that have failed will take place this September, and it will feature companies in many different expertise sector. From Apple to Segway, this initiative hopes to help, once again, to reduce the stigma surrounding failure.