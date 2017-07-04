I Fell for an Internet Hoax

I recently fell for an internet hoax. I received a purported news account through an email distribution list that I am active on, from someone I am acquainted with, who was sharing the item with a community that included subject matter experts. The provenance was about as good as you would wish for on the web. But all of us are vulnerable to believing what is consistent with what we already believe (“confirmation bias”), especially if we have been primed by the context, which the source itself ensured.

In only a generation, it has become a commonplace observation that the internet enables the propagation of information, as well as its opposite, on a scale unprecedented in human history. The ease of announcing anything at all, coupled with the difficulty of checking everything, presents risks likewise unheard of.

I am glad I was humbled. I push out links through social media every day. One of them was bound to be mistaken. My error prompts me to take greater measures. Readers impute to me what I repeat. They click on what I recommend only if they have confidence in me. My integrity, and all of ours, depends on an appreciation of what is contingent: in English, the “subjunctive mood” is the grammatical signal.

In teaching people how to argue, which is to teach them how to think critically, among the most important concepts to share is the “subjunctive mood.” It is defined by the word “were.” We articulate what is hypothetical: “If this proposed legislation were to produce the benefits that its proponents promise, then I would vote for it.” The issue is whether the “if” clause “obtains,” meaning the condition is satisfied. An even stronger form is reserved for what is known to be counterfactual. It allows us to speculate self-consciously.

As a law professor, I rate the subjunctive mood among the key concepts for all students who wish to be advocates. When I became a lawyer, I realized the importance of grammar. Before then, sitting in the seats of the classroom, I had the same sense that most native speakers likely have, that the seemingly arcane rules of language were recited by those who believed themselves to be superior and enforced by those who were even snobbier. Yet making a living with words, I try to attend to them with proper reverence. I never cease to be impressed by the power of semantics, and I do not dismiss the subject, because all of our meaning, explicit and implicit, is contained in our vocabulary and our syntax. There is no thought without its expression; there exists no private language. (Nonverbal communications have their own grammar, only now being described systematically.)

The subjunctive mood fools us. It asks not only whether the conclusion is justified, but also if the premise is true.

The problem is we, myself included, are averse to conflict. We are not so much gullible as reluctant. As soon as someone asserts and insists on a proposition, especially if they appear sincere and sympathetic, we want to accept the factual basis for their complaint. We do not wish to examine what happened. That meta-observation is neither liberal nor conservative; it is the plea to paint an accurate picture of the world, in order that we might behave, individually and collectively, according to the reality surrounding us. It is all too easy to assume.

The rub is that logic is abstract. It applies to any substance. So we suppose X, Y, and Z. But it turns out X, Y, and Z, none of them, is credible, even if initially plausible.

These matters are not minor. “If the defendant committed the crime,” the District Attorney opens, “then she should be punished.”

The example of an individual “innocent until proven guilty” is the easiest to employ for explaining the negative consequences of glossing over the subjunctive mood. A failure to default toward innocence and to determine beyond a reasonable doubt guilt produces an unjust outcome.

Without evidence, and judgment brought to bear on the conflicting mess that usually is offered by various parties with an interest, we cannot come to any rational conclusion. “If this product causes cancer,” the aggrieved victim declares, “then it should be banned.”

We want to give credence to those who say that they have suffered. Anything other than that appears insensitive. But causation is complex. It is contested. While we can agree with anyone who has been injured, we should test the “antecedent,” the front of her compound statement. If it is false, then the remainder does not follow. The party who is upset is not wrong: if the product she has referenced had caused cancer, then we would take action. Were that not the case though, thankfully for us and regrettably for her given her beliefs, it is consistent to decline to do so. (Even if she were correct, we could decide that the benefits outweigh the costs, since almost all benefits are associated with at least a modicum of costs.)

People who are accused of having done or said what they would demonstrably did not do, nor say, are wise to the subtlety of the subjunctive mood. If they had done or said what others charge, then they would be a bigot, reprehensible for actions and attitudes. But if the claim is based not even on implication but instead imagination, then they are denounced without foundation. The more serious the potential violation of our norms, presumably the more care is called for in our investigations. That is the tragedy of what misled me, that the particular incident was a fabrication but others not. It could not have been better devised to instill skepticism about a phenomenon that occurs, in this case hate crimes toward African Americans. (On the same listserv the next day, another member forwarded a newspaper article about a university archive, detailing the atrocities of chattel slavery. That terrible past deserves to be addressed, without an unrelated fraud corrupting matters.)

Next semester, I will have an opportunity to show students how the subjunctive mood works. In the classic courtroom drama, Witness for the Prosecution (1957 — and remade just now), based on an Agatha Christie plot, the jurors, and the audience with them, are prepared to condemn. They — we — understand the situation. Then there is a reveal that is among the best in cinema. If the circumstances were what we thought, then the verdict would be easy. The catch is that single word: “if.”

Students of human behavior would excuse us to an extent. As much as we might emphasize data, we are influenced more than we would like to admit by the framing and the narrative. We are overwhelmed by our self-delusion. Our experiences, limited as they are, and our impulses, even those of which we ourselves are barely aware, direct us. We care about what we care about. Stories are compelling; statistics not. We are busy, so we trust sources that have been reliable in the past. If an authority whom we respect — and who that is, is different for each of us — attests to an allegation, we defer to the authority and accede to the allegation.

We prefer a series of opinions, but we shy away from evaluating them. We challenge one another, but without engaging. We attach labels (“racist” or “offensive”). We attack character (“liar”).