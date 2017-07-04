I miss the smell of seasoned meat over charcoal fueled fires, days where the sun smiled on my family through the sprinkler waters flowing up in down on green manicured lawns in backyards.

I yearn for the days where distance made hearts grow fonder and holidays were reserved for reconnecting and giving each other the fuel to continue in a socially unjust world.

I miss the laughter of my grandmother and grandfather on my mom’s side: their banter, though on the surface harsh, reeked of heavy love and undying devotion for each other and their family.

I envision the foiled raccoon whose tail hung from the dark hands of my grandfather on my dad’s side. I imagine him emerging from a smoky back porch with a smile that contrasted sweetly with his dark skin.

The distinct laughter of my grandmother on my dad’s side rang above the noise in any room, shooting towards her grandchildren who welcomed the sound as comfort and love.

The fourth of July was heavily celebrated in my African American family. As a kid, I associated the holiday with rib tip sauce bragging, freeze pops, grandma’s potato salad, Chicago piercing sun rays, blues music, and family camaraderie. Fourth of July was no place for status: diplomas, job promotions, social class, mistakes, grudges, or differentiation. It signaled a day of unity in a world where historically we had to be unified to just survive. On Fourth of July celebrations, I was just Sheena, one among many grandchildren feeling just as special.

As an African American woman, I fully understand the complications of celebrating Independence day given historical happenings. I understand many of my fellow sisters and brothers suffering from the invisible shackles like racism, the prison industrial complex, and police brutality. I reflect and say the names of Charleena Lyles and her unborn child, Sandra Bland, Bettie Jones and other black women killed by police and in police custody. I hear the cries of the family members of Philando Castile and other black men whose killings go unpunished. To date, over 100 black people have been killed by police and only make up about 13 percent of the population. For many, freedom is a hope, a lamentation, a promise yet to be fully fulfilled.

While my grandparents were closer to Jim Crow Laws, lived during Emmett Till’s brutal murder, and had less access to education because of discriminatory laws, they wholeheartedly celebrated the Fourth of July. My grandfather on my mother’s side was a veteran and was proudly American. For him, Independence Day began at early sunrise with a Budweiser beer can and smoky barrel grills. All of my grandparents have passed now, and I wonder if this Fourth of July would have been any different for them given the current political landscape.

Now I brace for death counts of Chicago gun victims on the Sunday morning news, praying they miss those I love.

I fear gentrification disrupting communities and their celebrations of temporary freedoms.

I mourn the loss of my grandparents, of community, and of communities.