I Gave Donald Trump a Chance And Then He...(PART 2)

1. Restarted the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.

2. Instituted a federal hiring freeze that blocked 2,000 vital, new positions at the VA, and indefinitely suspended Army child care programs for vets.

3. Approved a raid in Yemen that killed 30 people including at least 10 civilians, many of whom were women and children, as well as U.S. Navy Seal Ryan Owens.

4. Reinstated and strengthened the global gag rule thereby pulling all world-wide federal funding from any institutions that even attempt to educate patients about abortion.

5. Rescinded federal bathroom protections for trans students.

6. Used the office of the presidency to criticize Nordstrom, a private company, for no longer selling his daughter's clothing line.

7. Failed to fully divest from his businesses and has transferred many of his companies to his sons opening the door for serious conflicts of interest.

8. Didn't release his tax returns like he promised and has no plans to do so.

9. Demonized and repeatedly attacked the free press in order to build a propaganda machine.

10. Signed a bill reversing the Stream Protection Rule making it far easier for coal companies to dump mining waste in rivers, lakes and streams.

11. Announced plans to sign executive orders lifting a coal mining ban on federal land, and lifting or limiting restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from utility companies.

12. Signed an executive order, later ruled to be unconstitutional, barring immigrants and travelers from 7 Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

13. Lied about inauguration crowd size.

14. Lied about the size of his electoral college victory.

15. Lied about attacks in Sweden, yet never mentioned attacks in Kansas or Quebec perpetrated by white men on people of color.

16. Lied about being solely responsible for Lockheed Martin cutting $700 million from the F-35 program.

17. Lied about the New York Times failing.

18. Lied about Chris Cuomo never asking Senator Blumenthal about misrepresenting his service in Vietnam.

19. Lied about major news organizations intentionally ignoring terrorist attacks.

20. Lied about the murder rate being the highest its been in 47 years.

21. Lied about Philadelphia's murder rate increasing.

22. Lied about people being killed at Obama's farewell address.

23. Lied about Obamacare covering "very few people."

24. Lied about the media being less trusted than congress.

25. Lied about sanctuary cities being hotbeds of crime.

26. Lied about immigrants not being vetted.

27. Lied about "paid protestors."

28. Lied about the U.S. murder rate being the highest in nearly five decades. It was much higher during periods in the 80's, 90's and much of the early 2000's.

29. Lied about receiving 84% of the Cuban-American vote.

30. Lied about being praised by the boy scouts after an inappropriate and erratic speech.

31. Lied about a terror attack in Sweden.

32. Said "Any negative polls are fake news."

33. Berated the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

34. Said Rodrigo Duterte, the murderous authoritarian president of the Philippines was "doing a great job."

35. Allegedly threatened to send U.S. troops into Mexico.

36. Openly encouraged police brutality at an address to law enforcement agencies on Long Island.

37. Used the National Prayer breakfast to throw shade at Arnold Schwarzenegger.

38. Used a speech at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree to diss former President Barack Obama, brag about his election victory and tout his ability to save Christmas. The speech was anchored by a rather incoherent story about William Levitt yachting in the south of France.

39. Said he would "get rid of and totally destroy" the Johnson amendment, which was designed to keep religion out of politics.

40. Appointed Betsy Devos, a billionaire GOP donor with no public school experience to run our public school system.

41. Appointed fossil-fuel-shill and climate change-denier Scott Pruitt to head the EPA. He's sued the EPA 13 times.

42. Appointed Jeff Sessions, a man who's racist comments cost him a federal judgeship in 1986, as the attorney general.

43. Appointed Rex Tillerson, a former Exxon CEO with no military of government experience as secretary of state.

44. Appointed Rick Perry, a man with who once forgot the Department of Energy existed, flunked organic chemistry and received Cs and Ds in other science courses to run the Department of Energy.

45. Appointed Ben Carson, a man with no government, housing or management experience to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Two weeks prior to being nominated, Carson's business manager Armstrong Williams said "Dr. Carson feels he has no government experience, he's never run a federal agency. The last thing he would want to do was take a position that could cripple the presidency."

46. Appointed former Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn to head the National Economic Council.

47. Appointed former Goldman Sachs partner and known"forclosure king" Steven Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department.

48. Appointed Alt-right hero, former Breitbart Editor and white nationalist Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist.

49. Hired white nationalist Sebastian Gorka as an advisor.

50. Hired white nationalist Stephen Miller as an advisor.

51. Continued to criticize Hillary Clinton, without ever criticizing Vladimir Putin.

52. Threatened Chicago with martial law.

53. Threatened to take away funding from all sanctuary cities.

54. Announced plans to repeal Dodd-Frank and fiduciary rule.

55. Plans to make major cuts to the EPA while dramatically increasing military spending.

56. Demeaned our court system and questioned a federal judge's credentials.

57. Continued to push evidence-less claims of voter fraud.

58. Tweeted "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT" to a court.

59. Cost taxpayers serious money in travel expenses. Estimates by the Washington Post show that his first month in office has cost nearly as much as Obama's first year.

60. Set his sons out to travel the globe, growing the Trump brand with secret service in tow while taxpayers are footing the bill.

61. Nominated Neil Gorsuch, an originalist, for the open supreme court seat.

62. Hired hateful, loony creationist Jerry Falwell Jr. to lead a higher education task force.

63. Tapped vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head a commission on vaccine safety.

64. Sent out an email to supporters that linked to conspiracy theory web site Infowars. They are the ones who think the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

65. Made a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day and never mentioned Jewish people.

66. Fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for saying the travel ban was unconstitutional. A few weeks later, the travel ban was ruled unconditional in federal court.

67. Rescinded Obama-era efforts to dismantle the private prison system, instead opting to strengthen and expand them.

68. Shoved the Prime Minister of Montenegro at the G20 summit.

69. Worked to obstruct justice by attempting to convince former FBI director James Comey to drop the Trump/Russia investigation. Comey did not drop it and was fired weeks later.

70. Said he aims to expand the usage of illegal wartime prison Guantanamo Bay.

71. Criticized London Mayor Sadiq Kahn on Twitter less than 24 hours after a terror attack.

72. Issued a ban on transgender people serving in the military on Twitter without mentioning it to the Pentagon. He has since moved to actually implement the change.

73. Directed the USDA to stop using the term "climate change."

74. Warned North Korea that they would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," which escalated tensions.

75. Repealed a ban on using lead bullets in wildlife refuges. As the Huff Post noted, "[a]s many as 20 million birds and other animals die of lead poisoning each year as a result of the nearly 100,000 tons of lead that hunters, fishers and other sportsmen use, according to the Center for Biological Diversity."

76. Revoked a ban on civil forfeiture once again endowing law enforcement with the power to seize property without charging an individual with a crime. Many, including conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas have called the practice unconstitutional. Moreover, the practice directly invites corruption.

77. Requested the personal information on all people who have visited an anti-Trump protest site. This is a clear violation of the first amendment.

78. Refused to denounce Nazis, the KKK and white supremacy in general, following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, stating that there was "violence on many sides." Two days later, despite much of the coverage showing a gaggle of angry Nazis and clansmen, many brandishing weapons and dressed in riot gear, Trump doubled-down in a particularly loony press conference, blaming the "alt-left" and again saying "there is blame on both sides."

79. Hired a Bush-era torture architect to join his administration.

80. Filed a brief through the DOJ stating that the Civil Rights Act should not apply to LGBTQ+ individuals.

81. Rescinded bathroom protections for transgender students.

82. Reversed course and removed "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" from the 2020 census.

83. Rescinded discrimination protections for federal LGBTQ+ employees.

84. Moved to eliminate LGBTQ protections in health care.

85. Lifted ban on military gear purchases for local police opening the door for an even more intense militarization of our police force.

86. Rescinded Obama-era reductions to mandatory sentences for low-level drug offenses further bolstering the criminal industrial complex.

87. Pardoned openly racist sheriff Joe Arpaio before Arpaio was even sentenced. The ACLU called the pardon a "presidential endorsement of racism."

88. Expressed a willingness to boost the role of the U.S. in the Yemeni civil war despite the U.S.-backed Saudi Coalition haphazardly killing civilians at an alarming rate.

89. Tried to pass a heath care bill that would've resulted in an estimated 22 million fewer Americans with health insurance.

90. Has begun to initiate a national, multi-stage, voter-suppression plan which will include defunding the EAC, eliminating oversight, purging voter rolls and fostering distrust through government-aided propaganda.

91. Revoked an Obama-era executive order that provided more comprehensive flood protections for Americans.

92. Put a halt on a research study examining the potential public health risks of mountain top removal.

93. Began the process of dismantling the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law and the fiduciary rule while requires financial advisors to act in the best interest of their clients.

94. Pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord joining only Syria and Nicaragua. Syria is in the middle of a brutal civil war, and Nicaragua did not participate because they felt the agreement didn't go far enough.

CLOSING DISCLAIMER: The writer of this piece has never, in any way supported Donald Trump. This headline was meant as a sarcastic response to those who are constantly telling critics of the president to give him a chance.