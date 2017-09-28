I had a chat with... Jim Duffy

Jim Duffy helps make businesses successful. He cofounded the world’s largest business accelerator, Entrepreneurial Spark. Wrote a book called ‘Create Special’, regularly contributes to The Scotsman newspaper and recently launched The Moonshot Academy.

I caught up with Jim and asked him a few questions about his journey.

1. What is your purpose?

To kill off short term thinking in startups, while creating a new generation of business builders who are investable and can execute.

2. What is unusual about your business?

We partner for life to co-create with our business builders.

3. Who is the unsung hero of your business?

Each co-founder who has foregone big salaries elsewhere as they believe in the vision.

4. What was your business’ original mission? How has that mission evolved over time?

Initially we were partnered with a university, but have now opened up the lens to focus on the UK.

5. Why did you succeed, while so many others haven't?

It has taken us months and months to validate and test with our potential customers. Lots of pain in customer intimacy to ensure we hit the sweet spot in what they want and need. It would have been too easy simply to use my reputation.

