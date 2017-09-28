I had a chat with... Marie Owen

Marie Owen is the founder of LS Productions, the largest service production company in the UK. Marie describes her role as ‘a conductor of a world-class orchestra’ as she sets the tone for an organisation which produces TV commercials and episodes, stills advertising and fashion shoots for some of the world’s best known brands.

I caught up with Marie and asked her a few questions about her journey.

1. What is your purpose?

To make everyone we work with feel special

2. What is unusual about your business?

We run a creative business, in a practical in simple way. We have used simple common sense to underpin a creative ideas allowing us to do amazing things

3. Who is the unsung hero of your business?

Buddy the office dog. He makes everyone smile

4. What was your business’ original mission? How has that mission evolved over time?

To encourage fashion clients to come and shoot their campaigns in Scotland, utilising the beautiful locations we have here. We now shoot stills and TV content- including fashion, advertising, music videos and TV commercials on location across Scotland and the UK with a global spread of bluechip clients

5. Why did you succeed, while so many others haven’t?

Because I started the business as a naive. I didn't pretend to know what I didn’t know so have been on a journey of learning and discovery, keeping a clear focus of what I wanted to achieve mixed with a huge amount of determination and ambition.

This interview is part of the ‘I had a chat with...’ series.