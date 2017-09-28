I had a chat with...Emma Jones MBE

Emma Jones MBE is a legend in the UK entrepreneurship scene. Most famous for her role as Founder of Enterprise Nation and cofounder of Startup Britain. In 2016 Emma was appointed as the new UK Government Small Business Crown Representative, a role designed to help smaller businesses in the UK bid for and win important government contracts.

I caught up with Emma and asked her a few questions about her journey:

1. What is your purpose?

To help people start and grow their own successful business

2. What is unusual about your business?

We've never raised any funds (yet!) In our sector, this is quite unusual.

3. Who is the unsung hero of your business?

The members who work hard each day to keep their businesses going and growing!

4. What was your business’ original mission? How has that mission evolved over time?

A decade on, we're still working towards the mission that got us founded. We've stayed true to the mission - it's the delivery that's evolved.

5. Why did you succeed, while so many others haven't?

There's an element of sheer perseverance in that we've kept going when others have decided to throw in the towel. But I'd also like to think it's because we offer a quality product to our members and community.

___

This interview is part of the ‘I had a chat with...’ series.