I Had Zero Skills When I Graduated College

That’s no joke.

I majored in Marketing and didn’t have the slightest clue how to market. I remember scoring a job as a marketing assistant and walking out on my first day.

Straight back to my car.

I just wasn’t supposed to be there. In that long, 40-minute ride home I knew I made a mistake going to college.

I was sold it all so hard, too. My Mom made it seem like college was my ticket to financial freedom or something, but I realized that I didn’t want financial freedom — I wanted to be happy!

I wanted to start my own thing and really make an impact on this world. Why did I even choose marketing in the first place? What is marketing? It seems like the teachers didn’t even know.

I was supposed to write marketing plans and help with marketing strategy. But all I kept seeing on job applications was crap about social media management and email campaigns. When did I learn my way around a simple email marketing software?

Never. That’s when.

Silver Lining In Two Paragraphs →

I can’t speak for every major. Nursing and education and even accounting probably actually teach something. And maybe other colleges have better curriculums and better teachers. But I felt screwed with my education.

Then I get out and I’m waffling on job interviews lying about the stuff that I can and can’t do. Feeling like a useless graduate with thousands of dollars in student loans hanging over my head.

Pretty depressing, right?

Don’t worry, here comes the silver lining.

Despite all this, what you’re meant to do will always finds you. In my case I started journaling three years ago and haven’t stopped since.

I fell in love with words. I started writing them every day — 500, then 1,000, then 2,000 words per day. I learned about the freelancing world and started to break into journalism. I wrote at the Inquisitr and later at The Huffington Post.

Without any experience.

I just researched the hell out of this industry. That’s why I’m a big proponent of becoming self-taught.

Some people go to college for four years while majoring in journalism for that. Somehow I was able to make it.

This is for your encouragement. If you feel you learned nothing after college, all you have to do is improvise. Everything you need is right here on the internet. Take some time to listen to yourself.

And in the words of the great Shia LaBeouf, nothing is impossible!