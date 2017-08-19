"I Have The Responsibility To Raise My Children To Be Good People - And So Do You"

My country is becoming unrecognizable to me. I am more scared than I have ever been about the direction our world is headed. The news reports no longer look like current events, but seem to have somehow been replaced with programming that resembles disturbing documentaries that belong on the History Channel. How could these things be happening in my country? These things happen elsewhere; in countries in the midst of civil war. Not here. These things happen in time periods long past. Not now.

I wish I could bury my head in the sand and ignore what is happening out there. I long for the kind of bliss that ignorance would bring. But, I cannot ignore this. We cannot ignore this. I need to do something, although these days I am unsure of what to do and what to say to make things better. However, there is one thing I do know:

I am only one person, but I am a mom. I have the power to make a difference, if only in the lives of my own children.

To see the world through my children's eyes is beautiful. It is safe and loving and inclusive. Everyone is a friend until proven otherwise by actions or words. Appearance and background have no bearing on how people are perceived.

I do not want my children to grow up surrounded by hate and fear and mistrust of those who are different. No, I will not allow these things to mar their innocent and untainted outlook.

In the face of hatred, I will teach them love.

In the face of violence, I will teach them peace.

In the face of intolerance, I will teach them to reach out to others.

In the face of fear, I will teach them hope.

My children - all our children - deserve to know these things. I have the power - no, the responsibility - to protect how my children view the world and influence how they treat others. And, so do you. And, in turn, our children will influence the future of our world.

Yes, to see the world through my children's eyes is beautiful, so I will choose to view it that way, too. I am not living in denial, but rather in hope of a better future.

*Originally posted on Reality Moms and reprinted with permission.