Hilary Holland Lorenzo

I just got fired. FIRED! Trump-ed. Laid off. Like a jilted baby mama, who gave until my fingers bled because I was inordinately passionate about this project, this “baby.” Yet, here I am. On the dole.

So, now what? There are 5 supposed stages professionals go through when they are suddenly unemployed: Disbelief, Anger, etc. I am skipping most, if not all, of these. Those stages as prescribed would be a decided waste of my inner resources.

So, nope.

I am replacing those with some of my own ideas. Maybe not a far cry, really, but it’s the plan:

1. I am going to wish my “ex(es)” well. I am not going to expend one part of my being wishing anything other than the best for those I have left behind. Just because it was not a great fit for me, there is no reason why it mightn’t be the right fit for someone else.

2. I am going to remember: they aren’t moving on without me- I am moving on without them.

I had a little “ah-ha” moment with this. I realized that their making the decision to part ways amiably was only the penultimate decision. The ultimate decision is what I do next for me. No one can leave me behind if I’m moving simultaneously in my own direction. Doesn’t matter if it was the chicken or the egg that came first- the chicken has the legs !

Be the chicken, I tell myself. Be a big, flapping, uncaged, quick-stepping chicken! Bok.

3. I am going to be inspired. I recently created a cozy home office space. It is color-coordinated and customized with flea market and Ikea finds, and it feels like personal branding. I am important in this space, as though I am the CEO of my own future, which, of course, I am. This is where I spend time now with job seeking and writing efforts. This is where I remember my heart-space and what I can do.

4. I am going to find a place that fits. My next career move will be made more strategically. I will interview companies as they interview me. I’m seeking a company with a pointed mission, and a team of pleasant, collaborative professionals supporting that mission. I will choose work that requires the best of what I do. I will consider a company wherein I’d confidently send my best friend whenever I score an exploratory conversation or interview.

Would I feel great sending Amelia (The BFF) here? Is this a move that conceptually makes sense for me? Could I be the best of who I professionally am with this group?

5. I am going to remember that this is temporary. Today, I stuck my face in my hands and cried as I sat down to write this. All the Zen talk in the world won’t change the fact that today I don’t have a stream of people in my office demanding my time and attention. It’s rather quiet here. There’s a husband upstairs working remotely as usual for a large healthcare company. I hear him on his headset. I am jealous. He isn’t trying to get on my calendar, doesn’t need a report. He needs a grilled cheese sandwich in about 20 minutes, but that’s about it. I then remember that the best of everyone goes through this kind of disruption sometime in their lives, and that this, too, really shall pass. There are companies everywhere that want good talent and a great, positive attitude. I have those. And I make a hell of a grilled cheese sandwich.

6. I am going to clean my Tupperware cabinet. When the career planning is done for the day, I will make time for other endeavors. I have a really exciting new lifestyle Website/blog that will launch sometime next month. I have a little more time right now to write. And there’s the ominous Tupperware cabinet precariously bulging with lids, which I strategically open only wide enough to chuck in the washed containers and their mismatched lid counterparts, slamming the thing shut before my feet are awash in a sea of clattering plastic.

I will make time to organize this: squares with squares, circles with circles- the larger ones at the bottom, the next sizes inside, and so on. I know what’s in there, even if no one else does.

Imagine if I happen to die right after I organize it? Someone, SOMEONE will open that thing eventually and say, “Wow! She sure kept her Tupperware organized.” This is akin to being rescued by a fireman in clean underwear.

Really. Ask your mother.

7. I am going to wish myself well. I am going to re-direct the energy I spend thinking about the “Could I have…?” and “What if I had…” questions, and remember that if I am going to abide by the first paragraph in this essay and wish everyone else well, I will also need to wish myself well. There’s something to learn in every situation. I will take what I need from this last one, give a good stare in the mirror, and then move on in the same spirit of grace I am extending to others.

8. I was let go, so I am going to let go. I will avoid any conversations with former colleagues who want to dish, get the goods, or chime in with a trashing session. That scenario doesn’t fit into my world. These are the first steps towards what’s coming next for me. I won’t take those steps mired in anything remotely dark or toxic, or which distracts me from focusing on me. My spirit sets a real tone for what’s next. It’s me who guides me, and I choose to do it meaningfully.

I can’t carry a new project “baby” through a field torched by lightning, so I’m going to pave the road and wear the right shoes.