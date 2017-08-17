I live in the United States of America...just like you...

©I used to be a day runner but with my schedule becoming busier, the vast majority of my runs are now done at night. Tonight I have the night off but there have been times I have laced up my shoes and set out, chasing that goal of completing a marathon this coming December at 11 PM; sometimes later. I know; it sounds crazy right but hey, you got to do what you got to do sometimes, right?

I’ve been running around this area for so long that I can just about tell you the distance from my house to anywhere within a 15-20 mile radius. The 7-11 at the end of the street, that’s 1.3 miles, my friend. That CVS Pharmacy that closes at midnight, 2.1 miles with a decline if you’re heading south and an incline if you’re heading north. It’s 6.3 miles to the mall, an even 3 miles to the Neighborhood Walmart and just a shade over 4 miles to reach the post office. Yep, I know them all and then some like the back of my hand.

During the days when I run, you ought to see me as a large part of the workout is spent waving. A honk here, someone shouting my first name there, a point or nod of the head, I get them all. Yes, I guess you could say I’m a regular on the road and honestly, I have no problem with that; none whatsoever. But most of my runs…take place at night.

Four things happen to me when I run at night. First, I sweat…a lot. Second, I get tired because, by the time I take off I’ve worked a full day and dealt with my share of challenges. The third thing I can count on…is a good night rest. Oh yes, you get out there and run 5, 6, 8, 9 miles or more and rest assured, you’re going to sleep well. The fourth thing I can count on is…a little different.

Nearly every time I run at night, no matter the route or distance, a car, a truck, an SUV…will zoom by me…and scream the word no black man, woman, or child wants to hear…

“Nigger”….

It happened three times last night I guess you could say they were on a roll. The first time a group pulled up close and yelled, “Go home nigger”. The second time, a truck stopped and the passenger used his hands as a fake machine gun, made the shooting sound and said, “Die Nigger die”….The last one saw a car filled with men (I use that term loosely). The driver said…”Roll Call…Roll Call…Nigger…Nigger!”

The ones calling me that name…they look nothing like me. They never stop…I wish they would, I really do.

The irony of it all is that I’m sure some of these same people probably pass me by on those mornings, those days when I am running, honk a horn, smile, and wave. But at night, under the cover of darkness…things change.

They say that ugly word in the dark but here’s my problem…they might be the one making a hiring decision…in the light. They use the cover of night to say that word…but when the sun rises, they might be the cop looking to make a name for himself…They say that name during the pitch black dark of night but when the gorgeous Sun rises, they could be sitting behind a desk at a bank, deciding if someone who looks like me can get approved for that loan that will unlock their future.

It pains me to see how so many people assume that since we had a Black president since we are no longer in chains, since our schools have long been integrated…racism no longer exists. Nothing could be further from the truth.

For those of you who think racism no longer exists, I (and some of my brothers and sisters) could tell you a far different tale. Don’t believe us…watch for yourself. Watch how the crowd subtly shifts to the other side…when a black man gets on the elevator. Hey, listen to the doors lock when a black man or woman walks through a crowded walkway…in broad daylight. Observe and listen when a young black boy or girl is articulate…and how their teacher marvels at this feat…like the young black boy or girl were never supposed to be able to speak.

It’s important that the name that I get called on the regular be kept in the light…even though it’s done in the dark. Expose I say, show them for who they truly are…that’s the only way true healing can begin.

I know you’re wondering…where does this atrocity occur time and time again…where oh where do I live you ask…

I live in the United States of America…