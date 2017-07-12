I Love It: The Pop Anthem Summer 2017 Deserves

The email Trump ally Rob Goldstone sent to Donald Trump, Jr.:

“Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting. The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Trump Jr.’s response:

“I Love It” is also the name of a 2013 pop song by Icona Pop.

Public Citizen updated the song for 2017:

I got this feeling on the summer day when you pinged me I rushed to meet the Russian who was gonna bring to me

The dirt on Clinton that would be so so good for dad …

I had no conscience, not a smidge …

I don't care, I love it, I don't care

If it is what you say, I love it very much

Thanks to our Russian pals, this is fantastic luck

I’ll bring Jared too and our campaign boss

To meet our Russian friend, to bring on Clinton’s loss

I love it, I don't care, I love it

You want good government, but we’re in outer space

You want some ethics rules, because we’re a disgrace

You are so hard to please, but we’ve got our niche

You are so middle class, but we are super-rich.