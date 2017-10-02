Jon Chattman, Contributor
thisisasides.com host and founder, published author, consultant, proud dad

I Love Parris. A-Sides to Present Guitar Virtuoso at Garcia's

10/02/2017 02:13 pm ET

A-Sides returns to Garcia’s within The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on Thursday, Oct. 5 with Grammy-nominated guitar virtuoso Gil Parris. After a string of successful indie/alt rock shows, we’re mixing it up with some blues, rock and jazz. Parris is a longtime Westchester County, NY resident who has recorded and toured both as a solo artist and sideman with such artists as Dr.John, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and Toni Braxton. Fellow County-ites funk and jazz jam band The Phunk Philosophers will open the show. Want to go? Tweet us @thisisasides by Wednesday and tell us why you want in. Best responses get pairs of tix. Boo-yah!

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more on this show and all shows at Garcia’s, click here.

About A-Sides with Jon Chattman - thisisasides.com

Jon Chattman’s music, culture, and entertainment series typically features celebrities and artists (established or not) from all genres performing a track, and discussing what it means to them. This informal series focuses on the artist making art in a low-threatening, extremely informal (sometime humorous) way. No bells, no whistles — just the music performed in a random, low-key setting followed by an unrehearsed chat. In an industry where everything often gets overblown and over manufactured, Jon strives for a refreshing change. Artists featured on the series include Imagine Dragons, Melissa Etheridge, Yoko Ono, Elle King, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, fun, Bleachers, Charli XCX, Marina and the Diamonds, and Bastille.

*Jon Chattman’s currently working on a new book entitled Moving Foreword, a pop culture anthology with talent lending forewords to books they make up.

