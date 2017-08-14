I Made a Comment About Hillary's Wedding Attire and Now I'm a "Trump Supporter"

These are truly dangerous times, people. I’m not making reference to the obvious outcasts of society, like the twisted neo-nazi who drove his car into a crowd of people this past weekend in Virginia. Or, our so-called President who’s refused to disavow them.

I’m talking about us Regular Folks. Those of us who go to work every day, sit in traffic, go for a run, surf the net, etc. The ones who have to live under the blanket of the constant turmoil caused by our failing leaders. The ones who aren’t mentally unstable, who aren’t members of an alt-right militia, and whose views aren’t distorted to the point where we believe the only way forward is to commit an act of domestic terrorism.

Because if the underlying current of rage and divisiveness I bared witness to online the last few days, most of which spewed forth from the mouths of supposedly normal individuals, is a representation of where we’re at as a whole within our day to day interactions via the social media landscape, we should all be very concerned. As the tensions between us, even those on the ‘same side’, seem to be simmering to a boil.

Last week, I posted a comment on my Facebook page basically saying I thought the outfit Hillary wore to her billionaire friend’s daughter’s wedding resembled a shower curtain, and she could do with a makeover. I’ve made much more serious comments about many more serious subjects in the past that went completely unresponded to. This particular one, however, seemed to hit a nerve with a lot of, not only Hillary supporters, but Hillary haters, as well as females -and males, alike. The former of whom accused me of being everything from a misogynist and/or a sexist, to an outright “dickhead”, to someone whose mother should disown him, and, of course, the ultimate insult - being a Trump supporter. Etc., etc.

Those who know me (out of my thirty-three hundred or so friends I’d say I only actually know about 100) know my posts are primarily devoted to two main categories: Ant-Trump rhetoric and sarcasm. They also know I stand for women’s rights, equal pay, pro-choice, believe a woman would make a far better choice for President than a man, etc., etc.

Thus, knowing me, they either shrugged it off, chuckled, or, at the worst, told me I shouldn’t be so shallow and went on with their lives. Others, however, most of whom never met me and have never spoken a word to me in my life, took to my page like Daenerys’s dragons, swooping down to defend the honor of their queen mother in danger, complete with breath of fire. Calling me all sorts of names, insulting my manhood/sexuality, suggesting I’d never say that about a man (even though I’ve commented dozens of times on how Bernie should’ve combed his freaking hair, got his suits from someplace other than Kohl’s, etc.), and reacting with such ferocity you’d think I publicly came out in support of kiddie porn.

Keep in mind, I didn’t comment on any part of her body, her weight, skin-tone, wrinkles, the way she walked, her pointy ‘witch’ shoes, etc., or even her character. I simply said her dress made her look like a Taiwanese doll (most of which are quite beautiful, btw) and I was lambasted and taken to task as if I fat-shamed a twelve year-old mentally challenged girl on Youtube. I could’ve went Live and killed a puppy and the reaction would have been more subdued. But, as I discovered, make fun of Hillary, in any capacity, and you’re asking for trouble.

This appears to go more so for her than for other women, as I wonder, if it had been Kim K.’s outfit that I criticized, would the reaction have been as equally supportive of women’s rights and seen the same angry ones rushing to Kimmie’s defense?

I’m not a stylist or fashionista - Lord knows, I wear the same pair of jeans almost every day and shop at Century 21 - so, to pretend to know anything about style or what’s hot is not my thing by a long shot. Nor do I care. Yet, so much of the blowback was directed at asking me who the hell I thought I was criticizing - not just Hillary - but any woman’s appearance. Again, had the comment come from a gay man, say Perez Hilton or Mario Cantone, would the reaction have been as visceral?

The ironic part is many of the females hurling insults at me for poking fun of a woman’s wardrobe choice are most likely the same ones you see whispering to each other at the mall or the supermarket about how those shoes make that one “look like a ho.” And, while most of us males are well aware of the reverse double standard that exists in not being able to comment on how a woman looks to a woman - we’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t - I had no idea it would be taken so far, and out of context, on a simple Facebook post. Live and learn.

In any case, within a few hours the post had taken on a life of its own (it’s still going, btw); with references made and arguments started based on everything from misogyny and sexism, to inequality in the workplace, to the double standard between women and men, to Melania’s nude pics (those should go w/out saying), to the fact that “Hillary doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone,” to Jill Stein stealing the election, to Ken Starr, to Russia, to Bernie, to Princess Di, to the pay gap at the HRC Foundation, and, of course, to the reasons she lost. Her self-admitted stiff and stuffy image being front and center. All, complete with the typos and grammatical errors you’d expect from one typing so fast and furiously, they push send without even bothering to proofread.

One comment suggested I lay off because the “horror she’d been through” gave her the right to dress however she wants. “Horror”?

I’m sorry, while Ms. H. may have had more than her fair share of stress and ridicule, she’s not an ISIS sex slave. A Yazidi girl forced to endure years of daily rapes at the hands of Godless monsters - that’s horror. Being a politician, staying married to Bill after his dozens of affairs were made public, and choosing to run for POTUS, these are all choices she made. No one forced her into any of it. And, if i’m correct, she’s pretty well-compensated for her ‘horror’, earning several hundred thousand dollars for just an hour of her time. I’ll take that kind of horror any day.

Another ‘friend’, with thousands of followers, who has since blocked me, trolled me on her page after responding with fury to several of my friends who defended me and tried to get her to calm down. The best part, she’s a comedian.

I’ll admit, when I first noticed some of the overzealous responses, I would post something sardonic that would tweak them more to see where it would go. But, after a while, when I saw others begin hurling vicious insults towards each other - again, folks who never met, I realized there’s something very wrong here.

Keep in mind, most of the comments were from liberals - some Hillary supporters, some Bernie supporters, some independents, some not even from this country, and mostly all Trump haters. So, to see this kind of infighting at this level, makes you wonder if it’s a microcosm of what’s out there as a whole?

Are we that fragmented and divided at this point we’ll turn on each other in an instant like an angry mob out for virtual blood over a Facebook post? Are the Hillary haters and defenders out there so steadfast in their beliefs they’ll tear each other apart over it? We know who wins if they do and he’s laughing his ass off every day because of it. Those who fight for tolerance of all races, creeds and colors should be able to tolerate each other’s meaningless Facebook posts without World War lll breaking out. There’s a real one already in the making as we speak and doesn’t need any help from us.

Fascism, on either side, is quite a dangerous thing. Being steadfast in the belief that All men are created equal is as noble a cause as there is. But the willingness to pick up a virtual hammer and bash someone’s head in, who may have a different view about the same subject, is quite disturbing. Where will this type of rhetoric and seething anger leads us to as we try and move forward? How much of the hate that we dish out at each other online manifests itself in our daily lives? I’m no sociology professor, but the answer is, probably a lot.

We’re already seeing the crackpots cracking all over the place due to the divisive nature of our leadership, but what about those of us who aren’t reading books on bomb building? As we walk down the street, many of us are already instant enemies, be it accidentally bumping into someone on a check out line, sitting too close to someone on the subway - (I tried to take a tiny corner of a seat recently and the woman sitting there screamed at me as if I had tried to set her on fire), getting cut off in traffic, etc. The level of instant animosity we have toward each other right out of the gate seems to be at an all time high.

Part of the reason could be that, back in the day, you weren’t subjected to everyone’s opinions every ten seconds, everywhere you looked. Thirty, forty years ago, we all had the same opinions we do now, but being able to share every-single thing you think, any time you want, with everyone, leads to an inevitable conflict of ideas. And conflict of ideas is the main foundation for war.

Another contributing factor might be that most of us are still in post-election shock, still trying to grasp WTF happened and what’s happening, and believe anything negative said about anyone on “our side,” especially Hillary, is a potential disaster. “We can’t show division!” we liberals cry. “We must unite!” Yet, it seems we’re so busy fighting about how to come together, we wind up dividing.

It’s no secret the democratic party is floundering. It’s always floundered. Always searched for the right message/messenger to sway those potential fence-sitters. But, now, in the face of a fascist, white supremacist supporting, environment-killing, internationally embarrassing, unfiltered lunatic, to still not be able to win/convert voters is obviously at the root of the problem. The fracturing/infighting it’s causing amongst ourselves is truly a sad thing to watch, as it does nothing but weaken our ability to fight back against the true enemy. Not that Trump is the only proponent/cause of hate/separatism out there, but he’s the poster child for it.

In light of this, we’ve started taking ourselves too seriously. We’ve lost the ability to laugh, and instead, have wound up with a collective disposition as tight as a shock-spring, ready to pounce on anything and anyone who may set us off. Most of the time the reaction is completely disproportionate to the offense, especially when directed at those on the same side.

Heck, even The Huff Post, the biggest bastion of liberal journalism on the planet, has altered its views towards satire and humor due to the fear of being called fake news.

The insanity and instability of the Trump administration has spread like a parasitic virus to all of us. A big part of that has to be attributed to the fact many of us are horrified at the realization our system of democracy is failing as we speak and, other than sign online petitions, we’re not really sure what to do about it. We’re constantly being forced to ask:

How did we let this happen? How do we stop it from happening again? What do we do now?