"I May Not Be Smart, But I Know What Love Is."

This is my favorite line from the movie Forrest Gump. Love really doesn’t have anything to do with intelligence, at least not in the way we are conditioned to think of intelligence. Love is an experience. Love must be experienced to be known. We all, to a certain degree, have experienced love, without it, we would not be alive. However, the degree to which we can give the experience of love to another, is the degree to which we have received love for ourselves. Love cannot be intellectually learned, for that matter, none of the emotions that keep us mentally and physically healthy can be learned through our reasoning brain. Could this be the reason that such a simple and pure concept, as love, is SO very complicated and the source of SO much struggle? If it were as easy as teaching someone what love is, then we would likely all want the have a Phd in love and we would want it to be from a prestigious institution. Even the Dali Lama and the great sages couldn’t really impart upon their followers the ability to love. Their teachings may have been experienced by their followers as love, and therefore granted them the ability to know more love, but love can not be taught in the traditional way we teach a subject. Love is not something that can be taught and therefore is not something you can intellectually learn or even explain to anyone else in an effort to school them in love. One does not become capable of love through the act of reading about love. Love must be received in order to be known and it cannot be given if it hasn’t been both received and experienced.