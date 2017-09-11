I Never Considered Myself A Digital Nomad

StockPhoto

“Laughter is timeless imagination with no age and a dream which lasts forever.” Little grey-haired lady on the road to Mandalay.

I don’t remember her name. We shared a warm Coca-Cola in front of a tin-roofed lean-to somewhere on the road to Mandalay some years ago.

I’ve lain on a mountain with no noises but the wind rustling through the leaves and a stream flowing near by and the stars so bright and close I felt like I could reach out and touch them. I’ve met two different American Presidents in the Oval office. I’ve watched the courage and grief on the face of a person in New Orleans who was beaten down by the world, but refused to give up. I’ve stood outside my tent in a pine forest in Georgia with a moon so full it was as though daylight never left.

I’ve climbed a hill in the French Riviera at 6am to have breakfast and watched the sun rise over a postcard perfect town perched at the top while the locals still slept. I’ve fallen asleep beside the Mississippi, listening to the noise of the river accompanied by a freight train off in the distance and I’ve attended a wedding at a church in Rome with the Vatican in the background.

According to Hollywood, 60-something old men are boring, conservative, scatter-brained and risk averse. Sometimes I wish I had a boring life, but I am not geared to sitting quietly, watching television all day and allowing my body to go to waste. I want to see and experience everything this amazing world has to offer.

I’ve never considered myself a digital nomad. I was just an old guy with a dream, a camera and a Tandy Model 100 laptop -- if you’re generous with the word ‘laptop.’

Getting older often means having an established career, a family, assets and even the potential for medical concerns. Seniors are different from many who have already blazed the digital nomad trail.

There’s plenty already written about becoming a digital nomad. Some is even informative. Other is just ‘content” meant to inspire you to purchase products that — in return — give you so-called freedom.

Much of what is written is inscribed by youthful nomads.Usually written by persons in their early twenties through early thirties, they’re happy to hand out advice. Often they don’t realize their advice is biased by their experience and experience is often limited by age.

No one is suggesting to avoid reading young nomads’ travel tales. I find much of it helpful and interesting. I’ve learned that there are some issues younger nomads miss because, well, they’re young.

Here’s some hard-learned advice from an old road warrior.

RESOURCE: We-Roam.com. The site bills itself as “The Professional Remote Work Program.” Although geared toward the younger traveler, there is support that is ageless.

Remote Work

One of the secret benefits of using remote workers is that the work itself becomes the yardstick to judge someone's performance. Jason Fried

The ability to work remotely is non-discriminatory and is available to young and old equally. For most, the only tools needed are an Internet connection and a laptop. Working from a remote location is ideal as a person bypasses the often draconian work permit requirements and overcomes a possible language barrier. How do you serve drinks in a bar in Moldavia if you don’t speak Russian?

Earnings can be deposited direct into your bank account and PayPal is always an excellent choice because of ease of use and security.

Working with a reputable service, such as Fiverr, lightens the workload even more. Fiverr handles marketing, taxes records, scheduling, and even makes sure you get paid so that you don’t write a 1,000 word prose on the benefits of Yak farming only to be stiffed by the client.

Be sure to stay away from “content mills” as the pay-per-job spirals down quickly with open bidding. With Fiverr, you set your price. Whether you want to build in any wiggle room for pricing is your call.

Not Always Cheap

I live like a scumbag, but it's cheap. Mac DeMarco

Younger nomads love to extol the economic virtues of traveling long-term. Some publish their expenses and high-five each other as they boast about getting by on next to nothing. That’s great, but it’s “not the way I roll.”

My wife wants us to have our own apartment, a king-sized bed, air conditioning and yes, a pool would be nice. That’s fine with me. I’m glad she insists. I get to blame her while I enjoy the luxury.

Yes, some parts of the world are not as expensive as more developed nations. At the same time, many “Western” style amenities are pretty expensive in less developed nations. A hotel in Patagonia is less expensive that the same hotel in Manhattan, but it’s not ‘cheap’.’ While some young nomads are happy to stay in a hostel dorm, we’re not.

We eat at the trendy restaurants, buy food in gourmet groceries and take advantage of some of the services geared towards tourists. Those opportunities always come with a price tag.

Insurance

If a child, a spouse, a life partner, or a parent depends on you and your income, you need life insurance. Suze Orman

Many nomads don’t include something in their published budgets. These include:

Health Insurance,

Life Insurance,

Disability Insurance,

Renters Insurance (Required For Umbrella),

A Personal Articles Floater,

Non-Owner Automobile Insurance,

An Umbrella Liability Policy, Or

A Medical Evacuation Policy.

Most younger nomads don’t mention insurance at all. The insurance can be forgotten, many young nomads do, but then assets are at risk. Opting for expat medical plans can be forgotten, but then health care is locked into the region.

Medical Tests Are Not Created Equal

The art of medicine consists in amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. Voltaire

Some old farts, er, ah…nomads, like me, come with medical issues. Medical tests cover the spectrum from nation to nation. Less developed nations don’t have the machines and technology needed for some tests. Even if an older nomad doesn’t not have medical issues, they may desire to have routine medical tests in a more developed country. Colonoscopies are not fun when they’re given in Chinese and you don’t speak Mandarin. Don’t ask me how I know.

Backpacks and Other Gear

On the whole, I find that it is best to adopt as far as possible the travelling equipments of the country in which one travels. The muleteers and servants understand them better, and if anything goes wrong or wears out, it can be repaired or replaced. Isabella Bird

You better have a strong back to carry a backpack. A friend lasted two weeks before he tossed the backpack and bought a roller carry-on-type-bag. He’s happier now and slides through the airport while his back remains sweat free. Young nomads talk of the virtues of their backpack and how it makes them nimble as they cross unstable terrain on their way to the hostel. I just let a porter carry mine to the car, the doorman takes it to my room. If a place won’t allow me to roll my bag, I find another place.

First-Class Seating Doesn’t Come With Bargain Airfares

There is pleasure in the pathless woods, there is rapture in the lonely shore, there is society where none intrudes, by the deep sea, and music in its roar; I love not Man the less, but Nature more. Lord Byron

Ale and I have flown in the back. It’s ok, but I end up sore, cranky and irritable. We fly up front in a lie-flat seat and eat a good meal. It’s one thing to endure economy when you’re traveling just a few times a year. It’s different when travel is a large part of your life and involves an airplane. There’s no mandate to fly up front. While it’s not discussed by many younger nomads it may be important to us older travelers.

Immigration Hassle

Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the U.S. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom. Shah Rukh Khan

Younger nomads talk a lot about the need for visas, proof of employment and assets when crossing an international border. As an older nomad, we tend to be waved right through. We’re viewed as the kind of visitors most nations want as we’re quiet, peaceful and willing to leave some cash behind. Don’t get discouraged by the stories some younger nomads tell. Us old geezers are usually welcomed with open arms.

You Can Do It

Someone said ‘sixty is the new forty.’ There’s no reason to miss out on some of life’s greatest adventures when you’re in the autumn of life. For less money than you may think, you can live the nomadic lifestyle that your grandchildren keep talking about.

John Muir said, “Sometimes a person just wants to pack a lunch and jump over the back fence and travel.”

This is something you can do.