I Never Thought I’d Be a Stay-at-home Mom

My decision to stay at home with my firstborn was not a decision, not in the singular sense. It is a choice that I make day after day. It’s a choice that I never foresaw for myself and one that has challenged my self-identity.

For most of my twenties, I had no maternal instinct, no biological clock ticking. I couldn’t visualize myself as a mom and the thought of giving up my travel-filled, flexible lifestyle was entirely unappealing. If I ever did have kids, I imagined myself as a working woman, sharply dressed, jetting off on adventures with kids in tow. So, on those days when I find myself sitting in the play area for 6 hours, not having taken a shower, singing “The Wheels on the Bus” and covered in baby slobber, I sometimes wonder, “what happened to me?”

Approximately three times a week, during precious nap time, I job search. I scroll through openings, identifying positions I am interested in and qualified for, and start to feel excitement. And then, I start thinking logistics. “What happens when I get a call that my son is sick and I am stuck in meetings? Where will he go to daycare and do I already need to be on a wait list? How much time will my husband and I have to enjoy our son after working, cooking, and cleaning? Plus, after daycare and taxes, I’ll probably only net $5,000/yr… I guess it’s not worth it.” So, I close all the job application tabs on my computer only to repeat this entire process in a few days.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe that being a “lead parent” as Andrew Moravcsik calls it, is an important and admirable job. You are raising another human being, helping them discover the world, keeping them safe, and guiding their development. You’re also ensuring that the family unit is able to run smoothly — that there is food on the table, clean clothing to wear, meaningful traditions, and so much more.

Lead parenting is also a tough job. You’re on call all the time, it’s highly unpredictable, you don’t get food or bathroom breaks, and it’s high stakes. Like some jobs, it is tedious and can be boring. Unlike most jobs, you feel guilty when you admit that you are bored or would rather be doing something else. There are those moments, though, every day, where you experience sheer love, joy, wonder, or silliness and you know there’s nowhere else you’d rather be.

Despite my respect for lead parenting, when someone asks me what I do for a living, I feel shame. I feel myself tense up at having to admit to them that I am “just a stay-at-home mom” even when I know the word “just” has no place as a qualifier for that role. In a society, where “who you are” is so often equated with “what you do” and “what you do” is narrowly defined as “how you make money,” being a stay-at-home parent can lead you to question your identity. When others respond, “that’s so nice that you can stay home,” I have to fight the urge to list off all the hard parts of my job or add “but I earned top marks at a good school” or “I was a highly respected teacher” just so that others will know that I am smart, skilled, and capable of professional success.

Day after day, I draw up the pros and cons and it always comes down to this: for my family, in this moment, my staying home is what’s best. It makes all of our lives easier, it allows us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t be able to, and it doesn’t make much of a difference financially. The only thing holding me back from fully embracing it, is my pride — plain and simple. Our society is competitive. We define success in terms of job titles and trajectory. Where do I fall in this paradigm?

My mom tells a great story about sitting next to a high-ranking military officer at a dinner. Upon introducing himself, he began to list his rank and many professional accolades. Without missing a beat, my mom introduced herself and began listing her many “titles” — girl scout leader, carpool manager, classroom mom, etc. She owned her role as a stay-at-home mom. She felt pride in it. She told that officer, my job is every bit as important as yours.

The truth is, they both had reasons to feel proud. Whether you work full-time, part-time, or stay-at-home; there are many valuable, beautiful, varied ways to parent. What works best differs for each family. For me, this first year of parenting, has been a non-linear journey towards embracing my new role with the confidence that my mom did.