I never told my mother that . . .

. . . I stole loose change from her coat(s) when I was seven.

I’m not always OK.

I don’t say lots of stuff because I know she’d rather not be bothered.

Her protestations of feeling no guilt are a dead giveaway.

Relentlessly, she says: “money is evil” and “love is a meaningless word.”

I already know how loudly she screamed when giving birth to me.

I experience her victimhood as my helplessness.

I truly grew to dislike my brother.

Her insistence on his victimhood helped neither him nor me.

She has borderline features and I’d love to explain that to her.

I have great compassion for her even when she belittles psychiatry.

I resent that she never told me she thought I should not marry my husband. She said she never trusted him.

We all know that she has no self-control and will tell anyone anything about everyone.

She taught me to interrupt and I’m still working on that.

I wish she could accept my compliments.

I don’t want the stuff she bought at the latest auction.

Attached to her gifts are strings that vibrate.

know I can never please her.

I know she is internally lonely.

I can’t make it better though I’d like to.