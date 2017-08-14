I ON BEAUTY: Chapter 29 Style After Sixty

I am often asked how I stay stylish after 60, truth is I am 72. As women grow older, they become particularly skittish about expressing themselves stylishly. Sometimes, because they are self-conscious and other times, because they don’t just know how to go about styling themselves so they look good.

However, in my opinion, staying stylish is as easy as it gets and with only a few simple and routine steps, any after 60-year old woman can look as stylish as she wants to. In fact, several designers have stylish trends suitable for young and older women so there’s no reason for any woman not to look beautiful, regardless of their age.

I will be sharing some winning and smart fashion tips which a majority of older women tend to ignore.

1. FIX THOSE TEETH…My personal favorite!

A beautiful, timeless simile works wonders in more ways than can be imagined and it’s critical that every woman pays attention to her dental health. Regular flossing, brushing and a visit to the cosmetologist to get those teeth whitened will go a long way in making you look beautiful. It must not be blinding white, something moderate would just be perfect and if you have some crooked teeth, you should fix them too.

2. GREAT FOOT WEAR

To most women this might seem like nothing but the right footwear goes a long way in improving an individual’s appearance. Stumpy kitten heels, flats and even flip-flops would look great on well-manicured legs. There are several other shoes which will look great on every foot.

3. APPROPRIATE WORKING OUT

Everyone is working out these days. However, one must be careful not overd0 it so you don’t end up looking overly taut, toned and even, haggard looking.

Staying fit is a must but it need not be punitive. Some morning walks, light-moderate cycling, stretching, yoga and lots of sleep time would go a long way in getting that trim but healthy look.

4. STRAY GREYS

For a 60-year-old plus looking to stay stylish, keeping the grey hairs far and away is one way to go. This includes those grey hairs sprouting from your eyebrow and your chin. When it comes to grey, it’s all or nothing.

5. GREAT LIPS

One thing that I have observed a lot of women about age fail in is that they ignore treating their lips right by using the right cosmetics on it. Some even go as far not using cosmetics on their lips at all. All of these are not ideal as they make one look older than they actually look. Nothing like a bright red smeared across the lips or some cool pink lipstick to accentuate the features of the lips. Simply observe your skin tone and go for those lipsticks which would look good on you. Generally, dark Goth reds and burgundies are to be avoided, always. I have a great make up artist, Janine Greff, who sells wonderful age appropriate colors, please check her out.