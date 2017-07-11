I Reported a Crime, You Won't Believe What Happened Next...

Visiting the police station is not usually top of mind where my priorities are concerned. However, after having spoken with a friend, I was convinced that my local precinct could help find the answers to my questions and possibly solve a problem that had arisen. So, on his advice, I did something out of the ordinary - for me - and took a trip to the precinct.

However, the trip did not go as expected. Unfortunately, it went quite the opposite. For starters, even though the reception officer asked the initial questions, he never interacted with me beyond the intake questions. Instead, he transmitted my responses to a senior officer - Lt. Knudsen - who in turn, addressed the matters at hand.

But to my dismay, not only did he tell me he could not take a report, he said that I should withdraw my complaint as it appeared to be more of a "civil" issue. He then proceeded to suggest I get a lawyer.

Where It All Went Wrong

The truth is that this would not be a problem had he not tried using the very same style as the police officer played by Sylvester Stallone, Judge Dredd. LT. Knudsen annoyed by my insistence told me he doesn't need to explain anything because he already knows the police handbook inside and out; probably the only thing left for him to do is retire.

Perhaps Lt. Knudsen is correct, I'm off base, and it really is a civil case… Who knows, right?

However, whatever the situation may be, let's be honest, there is a right and wrong way for law enforcement professionals to treat their patrons.

Was this Treatment Part of a Larger Trend?

The treatment I received from the NYPD 62nd officers left a bad taste in my mouth. But more than that it underscores a bigger problem that is endemic to police departments across the country. Namely, that some - not all - officers see themselves as above those that they serve.

Sadly, it is this same mentality on the part of law enforcement that has led to much grief in the country. I need not remind anyone of the recent spate of police-involved tragedies that have continued to make headlines across the US for the last five years.

Is 'Authority Complex' to Blame?

Again, I'm not saying the officers from my precinct are to blame for these problems, but just making the observation that any officer who sees his or her job solely as a vehicle to exercise authority over someone else is only makes it harder to police those they serve.

By the way, you may be wondering what I was trying to report. Someone that worked for one of my businesses took company property, without my permission. But instead of working to assist me--the property owner--the officers treated me as if I was the lawbreaker.

In fact, at one point one of the officers even went so far as to insinuate that my employee had only broken a labor contract.

Again, I could be wrong, and the officials were right, or it then again, it could be that my Latin accent made it difficult for them to understand me. However, I think we have to admit that the fact they chose not to help but rather discourage a resident show that the officers I encountered are ill-equipped to communicate with the surrounding community.