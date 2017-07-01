I Researched This Vitamin B12 Vape Pen and the Results Were Surprising

I quit smoking years ago and now I vape just occasionally. I also take Vitamin B12 supplements. So when I came across this video, I was intrigued, but I was also skeptical. It inspired me to do some research. Here’s what I learned.

First of all, do we even need Vitamin B12? What does it do? As it turns out, this B vitamin has a key role in the normal functioning of the brain and nervous system, and the formation of red blood cells. It’s involved in the metabolism of every cell in the human body. But humans aren’t capable of producing B12. Animal products like shellfish and meat contain it, but many people choose to take supplements. Some even get regular B12 injections.

I was surprised to discover that this vape pen delivers B12 as efficiently as an injection (and hundreds of times more efficiently than pills), but after I did my homework, it made sense.

One reason for this is that your body needs only a small amount of Vitamin B12 daily, so you can inhale that quantity in 10-20 puffs. Vitamin C, by comparison, would take thousands of puffs to get your daily recommended dose.

A drawback of vaping is that some vitamins are sensitive to the heat associated with this method of delivery. Luckily, Vitamin B12 is not -- another reason it’s a good candidate for inhalation.

Ultimately, the data speaks for itself when it comes to the efficacy of B12 inhalation. It is many times more efficient than pill absorption, and comparable only to injections.

Several decades of peer-reviewed studies indicate that inhalation is actually a super effective way of absorbing vitamin B12. After only one dose they show evidence of immediate absorption:

I was also taken aback by the economics of vaping Vitamin B12 when compared to oral supplements or injection. At first it seemed more expensive to buy the diffuser, but when you consider the absorbency of taking B12 in this way as compared to pills -- assuming these studies are legit -- there’s no contest.

Each vaporizer contains 14 servings and each of those servings contains ~1000mcg of Vitamin B12. That’s 14,000 mcg per vaporizer, or ‘14 times the amount of B12 usually delivered by injection’.

At this point I felt pretty good about the benefits of getting my fill of Vitamin B12. I could see their point about inhalation as an effective means of delivery. I ordered one vaporizer to try it out, and when the package landed on my doorstep a few days later, I was pleased to discover how satisfying each pull was. It even tasted nice, yet subtle, a bit like citrus.

It only lasted a few hundred puffs -- but since I just took five puffs a day, it was many weeks before I needed to order another one. Another drawback is that it’s not super eco-friendly to order a brand new diffuser each time you run out of juice. But I’ve had pens in the past where you replace the cartridge, and I sometimes lose part of the device, so with this one it’s nice that I don’t have to worry about that.

It has occurred to me that people probably think I’m a smoker, because it looks like an e-cigarette. I suppose it’s okay if they think whatever they like, though. I’m happy to get my B12 this way.

After using VITAMINVAPE for the first time, I must admit I was wondering, what exactly is in this thing?

The ingredients are:

Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Vegetable Glycerin USP

Distilled Water

Organic Fruit Flavor Extract

Organic Vanilla Extract

Vegan, Gluten-Free

The manufacturers say that VITAMINVAPE is vegan, gluten-free, and the formula is MADE IN THE USA. It’s also nice that it ‘never contains nicotine, tobacco, propylene glycol, diacetyl, acetyl propionyl, or cannabinoids’.

If you’re wondering what it looks like or what it’s like to hit this vaporizer, check out this video.

I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical, but I’ve since found that my VITAMINVAPE is fun to use, I enjoy the taste and the natural energy I get, it lasts quite a while and I’m getting my Vitamin B12 daily.