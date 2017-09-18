I Saw Both my College Exes in One Day and It was *Fine*

Have you ever wondered what is the real definition of “Hot Content”? Some would say it’s the latest celeb break-up. Some would say it’s the newest Insta on betches. Some would say it’s Trump’s next dumb-ass Tweet that he wrote on the toilet.

I am here to tell you that those are all wrong. You’re wrong. None of those are correct. Hot Content is that one episode of Sex and the City when Carrie runs into some who-cares ex when she looks like literal hot, steaming New York garbage. Hot Content is seeing a Panda Express employee tell customers that the Orange Chicken has salmonella in it. And Hot Content is seeing both of your exes unintentionally in one day after a good three year “fuck off forever” period. You might be thinking: Huh. This must be something the writer experienced first hand. I bet she has a thing or two to say about this. Guess what bitches?!

Yup.

I visited my old college town after a lengthy three-year stint away. After completing the real reason I went back, I fully acknowledge that this trip was partially an excuse to relive all of my college glory #noshame. Seeing as that we’re all in the real world now and feel like the tiniest of minnow fish in the Atlantic ocean, this was the perfect opportunity to remind myself just how much underaged ass I kicked. I went back to find most everything in its same place: the sorority I puked in front of after a frat party, the lecture hall I puked in front of after a night of binge shot-gunning, and the theatre building bathroom I puked in after I ate moldy chicken. (It wasn’t all from drinking.)

But there was a little burning sensation in my tummy that was pulling me towards something. There were a couple of things that I left behind there that took a piece of my #feelings that I probably won’t get back. In the deepest part of my insecure soul, fully knowing I suppressed my resentment about it, I wondered if I was going to run into both of my college exes. I knew they partially resided in the surrounding area since they both now teach for the university. So just out of *politeness* and not *stalking curiosity,* I contacted the one I knew would say yes to meeting up for a maximum of 30 minutes.

We met up at the most Midwest college-town, free-range, organic, farm-to-table coffee house/local produce market/we voted for Bernie spot. Before meeting up, I had to dig deep to rediscover the relaish we once had. Would I feel those feelings again? Would I take out a pickaxe to smash his ego? Would I finally acknowledge that I initiated the break-up and he’s actually a lovely person and I have no real reason to feel resentful? Fuck no gurl I’m a millennial.

But he arrived right on time, we sat down, and shot the shit. And everything about him was moreorless, exactly the #same. Seeing him was totally fine, and at one point, kinda boring? I fudged a few details about my life to make things seem way more interesting. I’m sure he did too. He lives with his who-cares girlfriend now in some place that I already forget. We finished the convo at our half-hour limit, and I walked away thinking: I want an everything bagel with smoked salmon. And after a few bites into my everything bagel, I realized my lack of interest was truly the triumph of the meet-up. Feeling nothing was like feeling everything I’ve ever wanted to not feel. Not feeling was the feeling I had so craved years ago. I had never felt so great at feeling nothing.

Now if you were paying attention before, you will note that I had not one, but TWO college exes, young grasshopper. And the second one was the one I dared not contact or see. He was the one who, for lack of better intentions, broke my mofo heart and could rot in academic hell. Seeing as that the town contained 100,000 people, I figured I’d walk past 99,999 people before seeing him. But apparently from the length of that trip, I had walked past every other single person. So naturally, I’m walking to meet friends and hear a distant voice in front of me. I’ve been gone for a few years, but that semi-hi, slightly Philly dialect probably won’t leave my memory for another ten.

I see him walking towards me, embrace the true horror, and put on my most-polite *fuck you I’m doing amazing* voice. We speak for maybe 120 seconds. He places a hand on my exposed shoulder, tells me I look great (because I fucking did), and says he had to go meet people. He walks away, I immediately leave a voicemail on my bestie’s phone, and relive the past three minutes in both disbelief and an “of course that happened” mindset.

However!! Similarly to ex #1, I walked away thinking: “Wow that was really annoying. I wish that hadn’t happened. But like...WHATEVER.” Again, that WHATEVER was my Oscar-winning moment. Being all like *whatever* meant that I had finally released all the BS I couldn’t let myself let-go. Having a barely subtle reaction to people we once gave all our total-eclipse-of-the-hearts to takes years and years to cultivate and let ourselves naturally reach. I recalled a younger me pretending to not care, and then spent the entire night reloading his Facebook for daily life updates. But just like Morales, seeing him after all this time made me feel... nothing. Fucking finally.