I See The Venezuelan Revolution Up Close And Way Too Personal | Jerry Nelson

Have you ever noticed a finger poking you in the back feels an awful lot like the muzzle of an AK47 prodding you to move?

Two Hours Earlier

A gangly schoolboy hombre, maybe twenty, walked up to Carlos as my Argentine friend and I enjoyed coffee and conversation about Venezuela at a sidewalk cafe in Buenos Aires.

The kid leaned down and muttered something in Carlos' ear.

Carlos was looking at me. The longer the kid whispered, the larger Carlos' eyes became.

"Si, Si," Carlos enthusiastically told the kid who took two steps back as if waiting.

Carlos leaned over, "Do you want to see the revolution?"

If this were a movie, a frame-freeze would be embedded. Or a flashback. This was real life, and there wasn't anyone to yell, "Cut!!"

Carlos stood and motioned for me to follow. Around the corner. Into the alley. He ran, and I lost my breath trying to keep up. Ahead I could see Carlos as he turned into another alley. Twenty steps behind him, I turned the corner and froze.

I stared at Carlos who had his hands over his head. Four men with assault rifles surrounded him. They wore black ski-masks and camouflaged clothing.

One soldier, with bad breath, moved behind me and stuck his gun in my spine.

"What the…?" I stammered.

"Silencio!" ordered Bad Breath as he pushed the gun's muzzle harder.

I felt hands pulling something knitted over my head. The last image in my mind was Carlos. Three assault rifles pointed at his head, his arms raised.

Bad breath pushed me inside a jeep, and it began rolling. I tried to slide the fabric from my face. A hand caught my wrist. "Basta," said Bad Breath.

"Carlos? You there?"

"Si, Jerry. I am here."

I didn't know where we were or where we were headed. The traffic sounds got weaker and faded away. The only thing I could figure, we were heading away from Cabildo Avenida toward one of the many shanty towns, or ‘villas,' which ring Buenos Aires.

About 20-minutes and dozens of turns later, we stopped. Hands pulled me from the vehicle. We started walking. Then stopped. A door opened, and we walked a few steps before stopping again. I heard the door close as someone behind me gently pulled the mask from my head, and I looked around.

In front of me were about twenty more men wearing camouflage and carrying assault rifles.

Front and center stood Captain Caguaripano. I recognized him from the news and a video I had seen on an opposition website.

One of the men handed Carlos a GoPro, said something in Spanish, and stepped back. Carlos nodded at Caguaripano. The Captain nodded back and began speaking.

Captain Juan Carlos Caguaripano, a former National Guard officer, has been wanted by the Venezuelan government since 2014.

Caguaripano said his men did not want to bring about an armed takeover but instead wanted to establish a "public and militia action" to secure a constitutional system.

Caguaripano also encouraged security troops to present standards pointing to "350" referencing Article 350 of the Venezuelan Constitution which urges individuals to "abandon any regime, law or government running counter to democratic beliefs."

Tonight wasn't Caguaripano's first call for rebellion. In 2014, Maduro's government issued an arrest order for an alleged plot to overthrow Maduro. In a video made that year, Caguaripano said the "armed forces cannot be indifferent."

"We declare ourselves in rebellion, united against Venezuela's government to disavow the tyranny of Nicolas Maduro," the Captain said.

The video we shot used the same format as Oscar Perez used when he urged Venezuelans to resist.

While we were making the video, a military base in the Venezuelan state of Carabobo, close to Caracas, was attacked and insurgents gather up weapons before leaving.

Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, admitted that some of the attackers were able to take weapons.

The attack wasn't the first time the government faced rebellious officers. In June, a faction of the Venezuelan police attacked the nation's Supreme Court and released a video where Perez prompted Venezuelans to "fight for their legitimate rights."

No one was injured in that attack. However, it propelled Perez, a part time actor, into a folk hero among Maduro's opponents.

