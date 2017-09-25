I stand against the Graham-Cassidy bill - as a veteran, a school teacher and a congressional candidate

I am a 42-year-old veteran of the U. S. Air Force. By cutting Medicaid and other healthcare programs to millions of Americans, Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the number of non-elderly veterans who have access to healthcare.

Funding is the bottom line. I live with not one, but multiple pre-existing conditions. Right now, the VA bills my insurance provider for my care. If I lose my insurance, or if I change jobs and become subject to pre-existing exclusions for services, the VA will still have an obligation to provide my care - but it will not be able to bill those services to an insurance company.

That will cause a decline in staffing, cuts to programs, and maybe even further limitations to VA healthcare eligibility criteria. Funding cuts hurt services to veterans all around. Wait times already are bad now; if this bill passes, wait times and other components of veterans' care will suffer greatly.

I also teach in an urban, Title I school. Every single student at my school lives in poverty. Medicaid funding helps to provide a healthcare clinic in our school that provides vaccinations, limited lab services, etc. It also provides funding for speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and behavioral therapies that our children who live in poverty so desperately need. When that funding is taken, education takes further budgetary hits, and nothing impacts the future of our country like the quality of our education programs. We can't afford the negative impact Graham-Cassidy cuts will inflict upon our schools.

The ACA needs changes, but Graham-Cassidy doesn't propose the changes that we need. It only hurts people. We need a healthcare plan that 1) insures more people, not fewer, at 2) lower out-of-pocket costs 3) with the same coverage we have now - or better - regardless of age, income, or pre-existing condition, and, 4) preserves Medicaid and Medicaid expansion. Anything less is ineffective, elitist, cruel, and inhumane.

I decided to run for office when I realized that the Arkansas congressional delegation had already made up its mind to dismantle Obamacare - regardless of the pleas issued from their constituents. If elected, I will fight to ensure that all Arkansans are able to access quality and affordable healthcare. And I will do so by taking that very important first step that today’s politicians refuse to take: I will listen to what my constituents have to say.