I Stand by Cam

Let me preface this by saying I am not a fan of Cam Newton’s or the National Football League (NFL) after the Kaepernick debacle but I am a fan of truth, fairness, justice, and equality. For this reason, I believe it is my duty to call it like I see it. In my opinion, the attacks on Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton over his response to sports reporter, Jourdan Rodrigues question about “routes” was totally and completely blown out of proportion.

In my observation, Cam was pleasantly surprised at Rodrigues’ detailed knowledge about football and her accurate use of the term, “routes.” This is analogous to a woman’s likely surprise at a male beauty and fashion writer who expressed his excitement over Rihanna’s new Fenty Beauty line and all 40 shades of the smooth foundations.

It was amazing to see how quickly people particularly White people were to vilify Newton for what I am sure he is thinking was a honest response to her question. The problem with people’s overreaction and with Rodrigues’ so-called offense is this: she cannot have it both ways! Rodrigues cannot claim to be so fragile that she pounced on an opportunity to put Cam in his place because he offended her as a woman, while her racist post she attempted to delete are floating around on the internet that others find equally as offensive.

Rodrigues, I have a question for you: How are you going to cry foul, when you are foul?

For the record, Cam, you do not owe her an apology so don’t even think about it.

Obviously, Rodrigues wasn’t feeling all sensitive when she was writing those racist post she found herself having to apologize for after they were uncovered.

I’d like to think I’m not the only one who notices the glaringly similarities between the mainstream media’s treatment and over-criminalization of Michael Vick, and the swift and harsh response to Cam Newton, who are ironically both Black, successful quarterbacks.

Dannon yogurt’s attempt to take the lead in distancing themselves from Newton with the expectation that others will follow should be expected. How else can they bring down an athlete except by hitting him in his pockets. Fortunately, I think for now Newton’s pockets are deep.

Yet, I cannot help but wonder what will Rodrigues’ punishment be for being outed for her racist post. Probably nothing! She will continue to be cradled in White America’s bosom, while they continue to hunt for Newton under every nook and cranny they can find.

How dare Newton offend a White woman in 2017? Doesn’t he realize 45 is the only person who can repeatedly offend everyone in the world and still be adored by the masses? Wake up, Cam, you’re not in Kansas anymore, this is Trump’s new America. And in case you didn’t know, racism is alive and well, thank you!