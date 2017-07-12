I Stopped Buying Coffee And This Is What Happened

Walking to grab my morning latte was a daily ritual I adopted almost immediately upon moving to Manhattan. No matter how late I was running or how long the line at the cafe, I had to have my coffee in hand. But, when I got a illy iperEspresso Y5 as a housewarming gift for my new apartment I began to wonder what life would be like if I didn’t spend every morning at the coffee shop. After three months of living with my fancy new machine and forgoing my morning habit, here’s what I learned.

1. You Save A Ton Of Money

Jordi Lippe-McGraw My simple (yet fancy) new coffee maker.

While I was lucky enough to get a espresso/latte maker as a gift, the initial investment (about $349) is made up quickly when giving up daily spending. Buying one cup a day added up to about $140 a month and that was just for me. My husband often got a cup as well, doubling that number, and we rarely left without picking up a breakfast item. Fifteen dollars for avocado toast. That’s reasonable, right?

In the short time we’ve been home brewing, we’ve already noticed a difference in our weekly budget. Add those savings up over a year for two people (even factoring purchasing the pods) and you’re looking at around $3,000. Hello vacation!

2. You Look Super Cool In Front Of Guests

Jordi Lippe-McGraw Fancy new cups for guests.

I never knew how much fun it would be to have guests over for dinner or a party and at the end of night say, “Would you like an espresso or latte?” Nearly everyone jumped at the luxurious offering making me feel like a legit adult (a rarity). I even got special espresso cups just to add to the experience; obviously, another adult move (my other option was Dixie cups).

And in our crazy busy worlds, it’s hard to spend a lot of face-to-face time with loved ones. But, every time a guest opted for that after-dinner brew, the night always went a bit later than intended. Those are some of the best moments in life.

3. You Bond With Your Significant Other

Jordi Lippe-McGraw It’s not bad to hang in some pjs with this view instead of a busy coffee shop.

Instead of rushing to pick up a quick coffee at the corner store each morning, my mornings feel as if they’ve slowed down. Making a latte in the kitchen has become a new ritual with my husband and we sit in our pajamas at our kitchen table and chat first thing. The days can get busy and we can come home at night exhausted from a day’s work, but first thing in the morning there’s no emails coming through and nothing to be stressed about yet. It’s just purely uninterrupted zen time spent with each other. Now, that’s a morning ritual I can get behind.

4. It Makes Going To A Coffee Shop More Special

Jordi Lippe-McGraw Even with my new coffee maker I still can’t do this!