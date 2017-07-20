I stopped drinking Gatorade and switched to Pedialyte to stay hydrated this summer

“You Baby MC’s Drink Pedialyte”—Jurassic 5

Pedialyte wins as the preferred choice among us pharmacists.

Gatorade has been the staple of staying hydrated during sports ever since most of us were children. Many of us dreamed of the opportunity to be like Michael Jordan in those commercials— ferociously competing and sweating the color of classic gatorade flavors. Therefore, we always assumed that gatorade was the best drink to stay hydrated during such activities in the summer.

Well, we were completely wrong.

Pedialyte formulations actually are seen as the favorite in the medical community to stay hydrated this summer. In a 2017 Pharmacy Times survey, 59% of us pharmacists actually recommended Pedialyte while 32% of us recommend Gatorade for staying hydrated. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends an oral rehydration solution whose formulation is most likely comparable to pedialyte versus gatorade.

So what’s the big deal?

Well, Pedialyte has the optimal amount of important nutrients (i.e. sugars, potassium, etc.) while most formulations of Gatorade do not. You would think that these few numbers wouldn’t really matter—but they do. In a small study of 60 patients, gatorade caused lower potassium levels that persisted even after the treatment stopped. Lower potassium levels may increase your risk of fatigue or muscle weakness.

But hold on, YOU CAN STILL DRINK GATORADE! If it is one of those hot and humid days, and only the mirage of Gatorade appears before you eyes in the fridge, then yes go with the Gatorade! Some hydration will always be better than none.

The main “first-world problem” drawback with hydrating with Pedialyte is it taste doesn’t come in classic gatorade flavors such as “lemon-lime” or “glacier freeze.” Second, its harder to buy a large pack hand-friendly Pedialyte bottles versus your typical 32 bottle gatorade deal at your local Target or Walmart. Finally, let’s face it. Gatorade lets you come-off as a warrior-like athlete when you are guzzling it via its parent-friendly bottle versus the ergonomic bottle of gatorade.

Bottom line: You should look to Pedialyte to help you stay hydrated this summer!