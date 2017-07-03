I Take Pride in Hip-Hop, But It Hates Queer People!

By Guest Contributor Melvin L. Williams, Ph.D.

Sean and Gloria Carter

When Jay-Z announced the June 30, 2017, release of 4:44, I expected another Rap album rife with braggadocio, materialism, and Beyoncé narratives that would simply regurgitate old gossip spilled by the blogs and his wife’s iconic Lemonade album. However, after listening to Jay-Z’s “Smile,” I quickly realized that the 47-year old rapper had far more to share than a simplistic apology to his wife for cheating with “Becky with the good hair.” In this song, Jay-Z rapped, “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much for me to take.” For a mass public, this information was new. Yet, as a Black queer man, this lyric was indicative of what members of my community refer to as “old tea that has long brewed on the stove.”

Still, Jay-Z’s acknowledgment of his mother’s identification with the LGBTQ community was refreshing, particularly as queer communities face heightened levels of discrimination this year during Pride Month. From President Donald Trump and the White House’s refusal to acknowledge June as LGBTQ Pride Month, to mass media’s scarce coverage of the Orlando, Florida, Pulse Nightclub tragedy’s one-year anniversary, American LGBTQ communities were expected to come to grips with explicit heterosexism and transphobia as their members were not only slain but excluded from mainstream narratives.

In American music culture, queer communities are often exploited by artists to gain commercial success and then quickly discarded when the trend becomes uncomfortable for a larger, heterosexist audience. Likewise, in Hip-Hop, rappers either degrade members of the LGBTQ community or simply pretend the community does not exist. As a result, Jay-Z’s acknowledgment of the “tears of joy” encountered when his mother, Gloria Carter, found love and peace in a relationship with her same-sex partner served as a watershed moment for a heteropatriarchal music genre that has historically excluded queer men and women.

As noted by Robin Means Coleman and Jasmine Cobb in “No Way of Seeing: Mainstreaming and Selling the Gaze of Homo-Thug Hip-Hop,” queer identity cannot in any way be associated with Hip-Hop culture’s brand of Black heterosexual, thug-themed, misogynistic masculinity, and thus, it remains an impoverished site for LGBTQ communities. But these practices of exclusion become complicated when Rap’s icon, rising billionaire, and “King” of its boys’ club is forced to come to grip with its greatest discomfort: queer identity.

Jay-Z’s decision to encourage his mother to “smile through all the hate” served as a direct contrast to previous statements made by rappers such as Ice Cube who intoned, “True niggas ain’t gay” and A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, and Eminem who famously rhymed about hating queer people and wanting to kill them. Furthermore, Gloria Carter’s decision to speak out for herself and a larger LGBTQ community brought what Hip-Hop scholar, Gwendolyn Pough, described as a “wreck” to Hip-Hop’s homophobic culture. Mama Carter’s poem stated, “Living in the shadow/Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows people see you as happy and free/Because that’s what you want them to see/Living two lives, happy, but not free/You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love/The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free/But you live with the fear of just being me/Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be/No harm for them, no harm for me/But life is short, and it’s time to be free/Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed/Smile.”

Her poem highlights the struggle of many queer people of color in this country, who are bombarded with the pressures of fitting into dated racial politics of respectability while attempting to find love in America’s hopeless place of homophobia. Gloria Carter’s “coming out” forced me to reflect on my own identity as a Black queer man who still faces heavy homophobia as a Hip-Hop fan and scholar. Of the many life experiences that fueled my love for Rap and Hip-Hop, no time period was more impactful for me as a fan than the year 2000. Then, a preteen growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, I vividly remember waiting for Three Six Mafia’s regional Rap hit, “Tongue Ring,” to come on the radio. It was not the callous, misogynistic lyrics of DJ Paul, Juicy J, Lord Infamous, and Crunchy Black that got me going. Instead, it was the tough demeanor, unapologetic raunch, and hypnotic delivery of the quintet’s only female lyricist that caught my attention.

Her name was Gangsta Boo. I would quietly rap her lyrics in my head, as my mother gazed at me in confusion. Unfortunately, my hidden fetish with Gangsta Boo’s lyrical content would quickly go public through a family member who caught me rapping the vulgar lyrics. Enraged, my cousin snatched the headphones off of my ears and barked, “Real men don’t listen to the female rappers. They are for the bitches. You will never be a man listening to that trash.” Before I knew it, an unwarranted discussion ensued between my cousin and me about the proper roles of men and women in a sexist society before he informed all the men in my family. The whole debacle served as the first of what would become many declarations to me that there were distinct, socially constructed gender roles for men and women, especially in the African American community.

The incident taught me that as a Black man in America, there were set limitations on my behaviors and interests. Any deviation from those boundaries, even in the slightest hint, warranted the labels of “faggot,” “punk,” or “sissy” pasted on my body. Also, it served as the first of many moments that reminded me I was not like my male peers, but rather a queer maverick that society would attempt to police, silence, and eliminate, if need be.

The LGBTQ community wakes up daily to these dehumanizing realities, particularly as we attempt to create a public space for ourselves against the backdrop of heteropatriarchy that seeks to devalue our contributions. Our desire to not “live in the shadows” directly connects to daily oppressions, which aim to cast us to the margins of society. Consequently, Gloria and Sean “Jay-Z” Carter’s decision to detail the multiple systems of domination confronting queer communities of color serves as the single thread, possessing the potential to unravel heterosexist depictions and exclusions of LGBTQ people in the Hip-Hop community.

Author Twitter Handle: @HipHopProf16