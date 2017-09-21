I Thank Myself for Calling Me a Hero. You're Welcome.

Willis Reed’s leg, Curt Schilling’s ankle, and now Crazy Legs Conti’s back right molar (number 31 to be exact)…all destined for Hall of Fame status as the greatest injuries overcome in championship sports. An NBA Championship, A World Series, and the Major League Eating White Hut Cheeseburg Contest…all venerable events awaiting immortal sports greatness. Humbly, I am glad to join the pantheon of elite athletes who pushed through immeasurable pain to perform for fans. No need to call me a hero; I’ve already done it myself.

Before I reveal the worthwhile origin of the injury, I am not the first Major League Eater to face dental disaster in competition. One of the original gurgitators Ed “Cookie” Jarvis would often complain pre-contest about his latest oral surgery. In retirement, Don “Moses” Lerman sold the teeth that had fallen out due to years of furious of chomping bologna and butter. Rich “The Locust" Lefevre, the only pro-eater still competing beyond age seventy, once swallowed a tooth in a rib eating contest. That tooth was never recovered. At the most recent Buffalo Wing Festival, Ronnie “Megabyte” Hartman took a minor bite on a chicken paddle and chipped his lower right central - his “meat stripping” tooth - and was not able to recover.

Major League Eating wanted to put me on the DL list through Trenton Pork Rolls, but I refused. I simply cannot do that to the fans assembled at the Big E, West Springfield’s massive fair and the site of the 2nd annual White Hut Cheeseburg Eating Championship. In 1939 White Hut opened a single location that is famed in New England due to the perfectly grilled onions, placed upon melted white cheese, a splendid burger, and a soft (never brioche) spongy bun. In my seventeen years on the circuit only five foods have had such a delicious taste that some eaters forgot they were in a contest - White Hut Cheeseburg, CP foods shrimp wontons, spot shrimp in Alaska, Lobster in Maine, and inexplicably, Freirich corned beef.

As a longwinded way of explaining my career-threatening injury, I need to bring deadpan genius comic Michael Ian Black into the tale. Years ago, fresh off the success of “Wet Hot American Summer” the movie, Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter were seated outside the joint where I was a short order cook. A fan of their humor, I offered them free cheesesteaks or tofu wraps. Michael Ian Black responded that it was a sweet offer, but I could see his mind working out that he was grateful to make his living in comedy and not in the spatula laden, cook’s apron world of the service industry. Years after that, the two creators hired me for a segment of “Michael and Michael have issues.” I was to eat Nathan’s hot dogs competitively against a Takeru Kobayashi stand-in (when I asked what the actor had just worked on he casually mentioned he was the lead in the Clint Eastwood movie, “Grand Torino.” Not quite a lateral move, I wasn’t sure what to say to that.) Sadly, despite the show having bunny stomping moments (as the Michaels did funny commentary) the competitive eating scene didn’t make the final cut. I never found out why, but I would guess that perhaps at the time high minded comedy didn’t want to sink to the intestinal gut level of competitive eating. Perhaps Michael Ian Black was relieved.

Our next meeting took place two weeks ago on the Justin Warner, the knowledgable winner of the eighth season of Food Network Star and author of The Laws of Cooking: And How to Break Them, hosted “Snack Talk,” a new web series from Thrillist. I had prepared some humor about Grandma’s ribbon candy and how Oreo’s are so factory made that they are vegan, but when Michael Ian Black strode to the bodega created set, I knew I was in trouble. He put his crossword down and said to me, “Nice to meet you again.” But really what he meant was, “I will once again prove that there is no room in competitive eating for the sardonic wit and genius funny insight I am about to unload on this three camera shoot.” And unload he did - in a solid half hour, Justin and Michael went back and forth on hundreds of movie snacks - as if “My Dinner with Andre” starred Martin and Lewis instead of, well, Andre and his buddy. All that was left was for me was to speed eat a large bucket of popcorn held aloft by Michael Ian Black. I am the pro-eater most familiar with popcorn eating. I was once buried alive under 80 cubic feet of movie popcorn, dubbed, “The Popcorn Sarcophagus,” and had to eat my way out to stay alive. I ate 10 buckets at a DVD convention in Vegas, each sadly with a napkin at the bottom which was meant for butter run-off but was consumed in the frenzy of eating. At the only official MLE contest in LA, I was cheered on by amazing actor Ted Lange. I am a popcorn specialist, but it had been a while since I faced my kernel blown nemesis. I started in on the “Snack Talk” bucket. As I gorged myself, unable to reach the gallon jug of water (I really only needed a cup I could hold), I chomped down harder, chewed furiously, and could peripherally see the glint in Michael’s eye and his wry smile - all indicating that the upward trajectory of his comedy career was like a rocket, while perhaps viewing my role as an assassin of eating, as a deflating balloon. I soldiered on, biting down harder, taking kernel husks to the gums and as I would discover a week later at 42nd street Dental Associates (just beyond the Sunglass Hut at Port Authority), a horizontally fractured molar. The earliest date for extraction after the White Hut Cheeseburg Contest.