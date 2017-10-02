I Tied My Tubes at Age 31. And It’s Not Up for Discussion.

Lauren Himiak (pictured) takes a selfie right before her sterilization procedure in 2014. It was a rather uneventful day, she said, except for all the hoops she had to jump through beforehand to have the procedure.

I don’t tell everyone that I don’t want children. Not because I don’t want to advocate for choice, autonomy, or living however you want to live. I don’t tell everyone because whether or not I want to be a mother is no one’s business.

Yet, on a weekly basis, countless strangers not only ask me if I want kids, but expect that I justify my response.

While I didn’t struggle with my decision to have a tubal ligation at age 31, I have struggled to understand my place in a society that’s consistently asking me to defend a private decision that does not involve them.