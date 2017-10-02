Lauren Himiak, Contributor
I Tied My Tubes at Age 31. And It’s Not Up for Discussion.

10/02/2017 01:12 pm ET
Lauren Himiak (pictured) takes a selfie right before her sterilization procedure in 2014. It was a rather uneventful day, she said, except for all the hoops she had to jump through beforehand to have the procedure.

I don’t tell everyone that I don’t want children. Not because I don’t want to advocate for choice, autonomy, or living however you want to live. I don’t tell everyone because whether or not I want to be a mother is no one’s business.

Yet, on a weekly basis, countless strangers not only ask me if I want kids, but expect that I justify my response.

While I didn’t struggle with my decision to have a tubal ligation at age 31, I have struggled to understand my place in a society that’s consistently asking me to defend a private decision that does not involve them.

To be honest, the choice not to have kids never really felt like a choice to me. I just never felt any way but one way, and that way didn’t include raising a child. My procedure in January 2014 wasn’t very memorable. I didn’t have sweeping emotions or feel grand waves of independence. A friend came with me, and we read magazines before I was called for surgery. I woke up cold and groggy after the anesthesia wore off. Another friend came to bring me home. I had some pain. I spent a few days relaxing in bed, and then returned to work and my typical day-to-day shenanigans.

