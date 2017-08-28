9 weeks ago, I began #summerofmove - a movement challenge, something i’ve a) done before, and b) felt completely confident in my ability to contribute to.

Other than the fact that it’s highly Twitter based (a platform I wasn't using and don’t feel totally confident in), the concept seemed like a slam dunk. Teams of physical therapists throughout the country, competing against each other to promote physical activity by highlighting our daily movement patterns? Psh. I’m up and exercising before the sun most days, I love to be outside, I live near the beach - I got this.

And then. Week 6 hit.

I was cranky. I was oversleeping, I couldn’t focus, I couldn’t write, my kids were driving me nuts. Even yoga wasn't reliving my stress for more than the start of the day. I did not want to do anything.

Mike pulled me aside, suggested I just stop trying to write, trying to post, trying to get things done. “Let it go for a week Nic. Just stop doing all the extra.” (cue dirty looks and eye roll from me) But I did it. And the weirdest thing happened. I walked my neighborhood and danced in the kitchen (alone and with my girls), I dragged friends onto the dance floor at a work event, I climbed out among the rock jetties on the beach where I grew up while visiting family. When I didn't feel like I was trying to meet a requirement, the enjoyment came back.

And that’s the big secret, isn't it? So much of life is a requirement, a task, sometimes adding one more, scheduling yourself in (like a boss, you are a boss, right?) for yet another to do is just - too much. I truly believe in making the commitment to get moving, to making better food choices, to setting attainable goals. I’m all for competition with myself or others. But for a moment there, it was too much for me.

A week later? I was back to getting up early, to working out before work/ breakfast/ coffee/ being fully awake. I rolled out of bed, stumbled down the stairs, and got started - somedays, still in pajamas. Because, hey. In the end, it was always really for me. Maybe it was selfish, to quit in the middle of a charity event, to stop earning points when I could be donating my time and energy to others. But if the real mission of this contest was to promote healthy life practices and encourage physical activity, I don't NEED to be perfect to do that. Healthy lifestyles are not the “all or nothing”, “100% clean eating”, “plank/pushup/running/yoga challenge!” (although I do enjoy those sometimes) Pinterest perfect highlight reel we see staring back at us. It’s faltering, realizing you are human, forgiving yourself, and moving forward toward the idea of better (dude, I say that a lot. sorry not sorry).

So many people say "do something you love and you'll never work a day in your life"

They're wrong. Even when you love what you do, even when you are passionate about what you do- there will be work. Sometimes you need a vacation. It doesn't make your accomplishments any less. I didn't want to promote exercise and movement less that week - I wanted to take care of myself more.