In this day and age, select consumer products have gone viral, accumulating millions of views, shares, and significant hype. However, the reputability and efficiency of these viral stores is often questioned. If you have experienced purchasing from one of these stores, there is a high likelihood you have been burned either by much delayed shipping times or poor quality of product. However, one of the these products really piqued my interest: The "Instagram Wax," aka "Painless Wax." Body waxing is generally painful, expensive, and overall- an experience I normally dread. This wax advertises to be the polar opposite, so I had to give it a try!

I noticed several stores advertising this particular product, so I selected the store with the largest following, "The Perfect Wax" I purchased the Wax Bundle so that I had everything I needed to wax myself and give a fully informed review on Instagram Wax.

Much to my surprise, the wax actually showed up on my doorstep in under a week, which was way faster than I expected. I must say, my initial reaction is that I was very impressed just based on the fact that the product did not come from China! Finally, a breath of fresh air. The package was sent from the US. So, the Wax Bundle comes with a wax warmer, wax beans and a spatula to apply the wax. In my opinion, for the price ($59.99 for everything), this is a very affordable deal compared to other stores that sell similar products. Not to mention, getting waxed in a salon cost at least double! This adds up over time!

One of the biggest claims of Instagram Wax and more specifically, the Perfect Wax , is that it’s painless. This is something that I was really skeptical about since, based on my other waxing experiences, I can assure you it is very much painful. But, I wanted to give the Perfect Wax a fair chance to see if it was actually painless. So I got the wax warmer set up and got the beans melted down. After letting the wax cool down a little, I applied the wax on my calf and waited for it to harden a little. To my surprise, removing the wax was actually much less painful. It is much gentler on your skin than traditional wax. So I finished up waxing the rest of my legs and still had some leftover wax, round 2, anyone?