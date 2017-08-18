I Used to Love Misogynistic Hip-Hop (I Still Do)

I have this tumultuous affair with hip-hop.

That first line makes it seem as if I’m going to ramble on about the misogyny embedded in lyricism that my booty pulsates to, using your favorite emcee’s metaphors and a nostalgic click bait headline, like, “I Used To Love Him.”

But this is not that article.

It’s deeper than that for me. In studio sessions, with a nickname like Rivaflowz, fellow male emcees were apt to make innuendos before my acquaintance. The thirteen-year-old girl that created the name did not understand the full scope of patriarchy and wanted to honor Langston Hughes’ infamous poem with an urban flare.

“So you flow, huh? Like a river?”

I’d roll my eyes and head to the booth, preparing to obliterate the microphone and feel foolish when adding adlibs, during a second take. This is how I felt about the lyricists that surrounded me:

foolish after a second take,

a second glance,

another once over.

“I had a thing for boys behind bars// Incarcerated with the rhymes, that only see stars”

This was the first lyric I rapped to June, my first boyfriend.

I met June, during one of those ridiculous three-way turned nine-way high school phone calls. He mentioned heading to the studio, which was really a euphemism for his cousin’s basement closet. Someone on the call said that I was a rapper too, considering that liking the same thing was the only prerequisite for puppy love back then. We clearly weren’t hip to the benefits of teaching one another and all of its attachments to foreplay. Instead we clung to similarity, hoping it would patch all of the wounds inside of us.

I found myself wanting to teach June how to put his love for me into his lyricism. Too often I stood outside of my body, watching his arms around my neck professing his adoration and immediately after listening to him call all of the women of the world “bitches and hoes,” through a studio glass.

I imagined myself standing outside of my body because there was no way that my soul would ever accept this language. It wasn’t possible that the virtue within me could cling to a man that defaced my likeness with words. It had to be a skin thing.

But it wasn’t. I loved June too and I knew it deep down.

To this day, he is the dopest rhymer that has ever lived.

I don’t say that lightly. I am big on metas and puns. I was able to make a distinction between cadence and content. I made these allowances, because I had to be accountable for my flaws too. I justified his actions, because I cursed a lot and had called other women degrading names in my battles. June using those words evoked the same feeling as a white person calling me the n-word.

June wrote lyrics with his mind and an 808, sans a pencil, etched his story into BPMs, and never needed more than one take. His AP Literature class was existent in his bars about James Baldwin and Langston Hughes, “Aye girl, we can Bessie, Bop, or Bach// on Beale Street, let’s talk.” In the same breath he would dismiss her, “But f—ck it and f—ck you//slut your whole crew down and your best friend too.”

I was sixteen and confused.

I was enamored and exploding.

I was immersed and set aside.

I remember sitting on swings in the middle of the night, in our neighborhood park. He was imitating thrusting, while I was pretending to fly. I laughed, but his actions triggered something.

I asked him, “Why do you have to talk about women like that?”

“Like what?”

“In your music.”

He looked down, as if acknowledgment had been there long ago and he was afraid it would show in his eyes, “Shit sounds good. That’s what people want to hear.”

“But it’s not true to who you are. You love me. You tell me everyday. You say a whole lot of things that don’t make it into your songs.”

He smirked, “What? You want me to be a conscious emcee?”

I did not return his smile, “I just want you to speak your truth.”

A few months later, June slept with my best friend when I wouldn’t give it up. I guess he was speaking his truth.

I often find myself thinking about him, whenever I listen to hip-hop. My infatuation with June is long gone, but the mixed emotions that I had for him have transferred to some of my favorite emcees:

“The purpose of these lyrics, the source of my happiness, without you// Nothing in the world seems to matter, my honey (honey, honey, honey)

I wanna know if you love me---b-tch.”

--The Manipulation, Wale

Wale portrays the dichotomy of men and explains during an end of track monologue that his verses are meant to explore the good and bad guy perspective. This concept is actually quite ingenious, when you hear how it plays out. He also apologizes for utilizing the word. However, he ends the monologue with, “B----, pick the right mother----.”

J. Cole’s “Losing My Balance” is easily one of the most beautiful samples in hip-hop history.

The first time I heard this track, I was head over heels. I was an 18 year old tomboy, in my sophomore year of college and he was speaking to a girl whose “ kicks was like a sensei” and was proud that my “ass (was) fat but what's better (was my) intellect.” I hadn’t reached peak womanist and failed to realize that true liberation was being all the things that made you feel whole. I wore weaves and sometimes I wore an afro. I wore acrylic nails and used my old Metrocard to push them off when I grew tired of them. I was bare faced some days and on others I “drew my eyebrows.” I found myself in the middle of the party twerking, while being called out of my name, and found my self slinking into a corner when Akinyele dropped.

As I grow older, the melodies still make me slip into nights on my HBCU’s waterfront and walks to the student center turn-up. However, the lyrics now startle me in a way they didn’t before. This is how I know I’m growing.

I’m in a never-ending battle with cadence and content. I left the cipher, long ago, and left behind pointed fingers and derogatory words. I could no longer wrap my hands around a mic and curse my reflection, even if it was the only thing that would keep me relevant. But I can’t stop listening.

Even when you disregard monogamous expectations:

-She Needs Me (Remix), Dom Kennedy ft. Kendrick Lamar

Even when we were in the wrong, but still didn’t deserve the tongue-lashing:

--One Mic, Nas

Even when you were my first love:

“'til legs spread like germs I got extensive hoes, with expensive clothes and I sip wine, and spit vintage flows but y'all don't know......”

--Jay-Z, Can’t Knock The Hustle

Or my first real love blasting his new track from his whip, on a summer day, shared ice pops against kisses, post studio session:

“Aye girl, we can Bessie, Bop, or Bach//

on Beale Street, let’s talk//

Flipped me the caged bird sings//

Let “yo ma” ring//

But f—ck it and f—ck you//

slut your whole crew down and your best friend too.”

--June, 16-year-old emcee

I am stuck in a never-ending cipher, one that wraps its arms around me and throws me to the wolves in the same instance. I bop my head to imagery of bobbing heads and cuss words that describe my frame. I am broken time and time again by a record I spin, a voice I’ll stand on the front lines for, an image that I’ll defend at all costs.