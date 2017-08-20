I Voted For Trump and I Will Not Regret It

Race is an issue that is multifaceted and controversial in the United States but one that the national media has proven itself time and time again to be too immature to tackle it. Condemning both sides of people in a protest due to both being obscene in their behavior during their respective protests is a measure the media cannot fathom. If people tell the truth about both groups acting insane when they are acting insane laying the blame on both for the cataclysm of events that took one woman’s life and two officer’s lives is absolutely too difficult for the media. Instead there is only one side which is the media’s side.