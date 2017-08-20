I Voted For Trump and I Will Not Regret It

Race is an issue that is multifaceted and controversial in the United States but one that the national media has proven itself time and time again to be too immature to tackle it. Condemning both sides of people in a protest due to both being obscene in their behavior during their respective protests is a measure the media cannot fathom. If people tell the truth about both groups acting insane when they are acting insane laying the blame on both for the cataclysm of events that took one woman’s life and two officer’s lives is absolutely too difficult for the media. Instead there is only one side which is the media’s side.
What I’ve taken from the daily regimen of MSNBC and CNN is that because I am white and a southerner I am a racist. Never mind understanding people for what their character dictates, never mind understanding people from where they stand, never mind reaching across the aisle to talk. I am white and an oppressor according to CNN and MSNBC.
The media is ran by a few corporations. If you must think for yourself and try to get out of this tunnel vision that the media wants you to stay stuck in. It’s a trap. Always question authority. Critical thinking is the skill that is least valued in the media. Find some for yourself.
