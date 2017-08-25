'I Want My MTV': A BookTrib.com Literary Guide to the 1984 VMA Awards

It is VMA Week at BookTrib.com and we have the event covered through literature. My article originally appeared on the site August 25, 2017 and is just what you need if you need if you are looking to learning the history of the show. Here is an excerpt:

Billboard called 1984 "pop music's best year ever," and many agree that it was a magical musical time where not only could we hear music, but we could see it; and MTV was instrumental in making that happen. While there was much to be concerned with on the political front and relations with Iran, crack-cocaine was becoming an epidemic, and there was the scare of AIDS that stirred fear and pandered to our overall ignorance as a nation. Despite these social perils, in 1984 we also saw some firsts that signified promise in a time of overwhelming dystopia. Singer/Actress Vanessa L. Williams became the first African American Miss America and the space shuttle Discovery made its maiden voyage. The year 1984 was also a first for MTV. The network that had played music videos 24 hours a day, year round since 1981 was hosting its first ever VMA awards show.

It was memorable not just because it would be one of the first awards shows were viewers would vote on winners, but also because it was the year Tina Turner (and her legs) made a comeback at age 45, Madonna's performance of "Like a Virgin" solidified her status as a cultural icon, and Herbie Hancock proved that instrumental tunes with jazz roots can "Rockit" and win over the MTV generation.

This weekend is the perfect time to bone up on your VMA history before Sunday's show! Here are a selection of bios of winners, performers and hosts to keep you in the know; there's also a pretty cool video retrospect as well. Check this excerpt of book recommendations and descriptions:

Unmade Up: Recollections of a Friendship with David Bowie, Edward Bell

In Unmade Up, Edward Bell traces his remarkable friendship with David Bowie with a specific look at Bowie's style and vision through his artwork. It contains never-before-released photographs and images that show Bowie's artistic side in a new and refreshing way. Unmade Up is due for release in October.

David Bowie: A Life, Dylan Jones

The second forthcoming David Bowie bio to be released this fall, David Bowie: A Life is a collection of memories and stories from friends, associates and the people who knew Bowie best and loved him. This book chronicles his life and accomplishments and is due for release on September 12th.

Richard Corman: Madonna NYC 83, Richard Corman

From the Amazon description: "Madonna NYC 83 celebrates a moment in early 1980s New York that has been increasingly reappraised in recent years for its fecund interactions and overlaps between the worlds of fashion, art and music. As this book makes amply clear, from the start she was determined to define a look for herself, and to carve out a space in the public imagination. After her countless subsequent incarnations over the past three decades, it is extraordinary to revisit these early years. Richard Corman met Madonna by chance in 1983 and created a bountiful collection of images that constitute a multifaceted portrait of the young Madonna and a New York that remains timelessly inspiring and significant."

VJ: The Unplugged Adventures of MTV's First Wave, Nina Blackwood, Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, Martha Quinn, & Gavin Edwards

The VJs were critical in shaping the MTV generation through their style and approach to hosting various programs and specials on the network. Almost as famous as the artists they covered, the MTV VJs had a front-row seat to the making of history. Here, VJs from 1981-1985, including the late J.J. Jackson, dish on their experiences in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.

Dancing with Myself, Billy Idol

There is no better description of Billy Idol's 2014 memoir than his own: “I am hopelessly divided between the dark and the good, the rebel and the saint, the sex maniac and the monk, the poet and the priest, the demagogue and the populist. Pen to paper, I’ve put it all down, every bit from the heart. I’m going out on a limb here, so watch my back.”

Between a Heart and a Rock Place: A Memoir, Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar was one of the first solo female rockers to appear on MTV. Her retelling of her life is as edgy as her lyrics and as honest as one would expect from this "heartbreaker."

Somebody to Love: The Life, Death and Legacy of Freddie Mercury, Matt Richards and Mark Langthorne

Freddy Mercury was one of the first casualties of the AIDS virus known to the MTV generation. Still, he lead an amazing life that was neither silenced or compromised by disease and death. Somebody To Love showcases Freddie's brilliance as well as his quest for love and fulfillment--- personal and professional.

I, Tina: My Life Story, Tina Turner and MTV News VJ Kurt Loder

I, Tina is probably the best known of these books because it was turned into an epic biopic starring Angela Bassett as Tina Turner, but the book, itself, is worth noting because of the co-author. Tina worked closely with former 80s MTV News host Kurt Loder to tell a story that is compelling, painful and triumphant. If you saw the movie, you must read the book for it provides the key to Tina's longevity and how she maintains that ageless physique.

They were the favorite band of another 80s icon: the late Princess Diana. However, Duran Duran was a band made of more than talent and charisma; they are the ultimate survivors, a group of the verge of self-destruction, especially the author, John Taylor, who re-emerged from darkness and were stronger before as men and musicians.

Take It Like a Man: The Autobiography of Boy George, Boy George

The 80s in retrospect could not be complete without mention of the gender-bending enigma of Boy George. In this memoir, George candidly speaks of his relationship with fellow Culture Club member Jon Moss--- for whom he wrote some of the most memorable tunes, to his addiction to heroin and sobriety. This memoir is as new wave as his music and just as riveting.