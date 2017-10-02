I was born in Australia. I'll never get used to American gun culture.

When I was seventeen, I went on a celebratory road trip with some friends. We were seniors in high school, and we had just finished our midterm exams; our applications were done, our transcripts set in stone, and we felt on that January day as if the only thing that could possibly touch us was the New England cold. We were driving to New Hampshire to see Bernie Sanders speak in a high school gymnasium, and my memories from his speech are more a collection of sensations than recollections of whatever he was actually talking about: ice on the sidewalk, sand and salt ground into my snow boots, the pressure of a crowd trying to get inside. I held onto the shoulder of a friend to make sure I wouldn’t be separated from the group.

On the way home, we stopped for dinner. I waited what seemed an appropriate amount of time, and asked the question that had been on my mind since the moment we sat down in the packed gym: how could this possibly be safe? There was no security, no metal detectors, nothing at all to stop some guy from walking in with a gun hidden under his bulky winter jacket. It is not insignificant that my darkest thoughts crystallized into the image of a man with a machine gun. When Americans are called upon to articulate the great tragedies of the past one, five, or ten years, we speak about men with machine guns, destroying with the force of a Biblical reckoning our schools, our movie theatres, and most recently, our concerts. Without fail, our memories become prophecy. We begin to imagine that we can predict the inevitable, and we are impressed with ourselves when the inevitable occurs.

I was surprised, and I knew, that my friends had all had the same thought. In that gym, we all took a moment to look around our country’s chosen narrative of democracy and free expression, and recognized, in detail colored by the endless parade of massacres we had witnessed on the television screen, the narrative our country most wanted to obscure. It is no wonder that in the ancient world, breaking guest right was the most heinous act imaginable. It may be that the most perverse crime is to take a safe place and make it dangerous: to give to a group of teenagers the ability to see the future, and to make that future bleak.

Now I am nineteen, and Las Vegas is my third “worst shooting in U.S. history”.

Two years before I was born in Adelaide, South Australia, a man started shooting in a popular Tasmanian resort town. By the time he was done, thirty-five people were dead. The Australian government – controlled by the center-right Liberal Party – were pushed, by the most brutal possible means, into action. A 28-day waiting period was instituted; each gun had to be registered with the government, in the same way that cars and boats are. Most famously, a buy-back program was instituted in order to get guns out of civilian hands. These civilians were fairly compensated for their property, and their guns were destroyed. There hasn’t been another massacre since. In 2016, the National Rifle Association published an ad censuring the Australian government for their preventative measures.

Every time there is a mass shooting of this scale, Australia reappears in the public consciousness, and we spend a few weeks explaining to one another why another country’s success could never be replicated in the United States. This is strange to watch as an Australian raised American; I feel as though gun culture is the only American experience which is totally foreign to me, as it is the only American experience in which I am totally a foreigner. My family and I are suspect because when a man with a machine gun kills dozens in seconds, we cannot shake the feeling that something could have been done to prevent it. We cannot be forgiven because we cannot forgive the terror of gun violence.

It is true that the United States and Australia are different countries, possessing different cultures, and that the right to bear arms was never enshrined in Australia’s constitution. It is true that what happened after Port Arthur may never happen here, and it may even be true that the only thing of worth we have to offer is our thoughts and prayers. But if we understand mass shootings as an American epidemic – which we could do much more easily, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were allowed to study gun violence – it is absurd to think that we cannot take action to curb its spread. Pretending that nothing can be done is simple, and easy, and makes us think that we don’t all share responsibility for a culture that allows this to happen, over and over again. Why is this the only disease we refuse to treat?