We were moving in and cleaning. Deep cleaning. The kind of cleaning you only do when you move in. In crevices, behind things, wiping off shelves, and window ledges. Righteously indignant thoughts about cleanliness and standards go through my mind. “How could they have not been bothered by this scuzz at the back of this cupboard? Did they NEVER clean underneath their clothes dryer? Honestly!”

Of course if anyone ever went through places I’ve lived, for evidence of neglected dust, they’d have more than enough terra firma to grow daisies. But it does seem different somehow. . . when it’s someone else’s pubic hair that’s nesting under a counter.

Mabel had disappeared for what seemed like a really long time, and when she came back clutching several full shopping bags, I completely lost it. I was crabby because she had gone shopping instead of helping me in my pursuit of surgical cleanliness and she hadn’t even bothered to consult me on her purchase. Humph!!

She had bought a full set of canisters. The kind you put flour and sugar and things in. Assorted sizes, but all of them were square and plastic, with white tops. Oh I was indignant . . . “We can’t put those canisters on the counter! They take up too much room! Why didn’t you ask before you bought these? I live here too you know! They’re plastic, not glass! BPA! Pthalates!! Cancer! Doom! The Apocalypse!”

Glenn was still here when this contretemps happened, and he took me aside and said he could tell that I was really trying, but Mabel’s face had completely crumpled when I went off on her, and that she was really trying to make this work too.

Dammit. I hate it when other people are right. Or do I hate it more that I was wrong? Turns out I was really wrong. Having had time to reflect a bit . . ..and after a couple of days of sleeping through the night in a nice place that’s not a shed. . . and eating reasonably healthy food at regular intervals.. . . I have had a complete change of heart. I think the canisters are way cool. I love them. They’re square so they fit perfectly on the shelf. . . and they stack on each other with no wasted space. You push the round thing on the top all the way down and it seals the contents inside, so whatever you’re keeping inside them is protected from bugs. (nice) And, they do not contain BPA or Pthalates, it says so. . . right there on the world wide web.

Glenn is back in Minnesota now. Evidence of his handyman skill is everywhere. But it was his ability to redirect my thoughts that helped the most.Thanks Glenn.