I Wish That I Knew That!

"They will be here forever," was how I felt about my parents. When you are so busy trying to navigate the challenges of growing up sometimes you take certain things for granted. Listening to many stories about family history sailed right over my head or to be fair maybe I retained some small bits and pieces. I felt like they were the keepers of that information and that I could go to them at any time to find out anything I may want to know.

Years passed and as life happens this only child lost that security. Mom and Dad were gone and so was all that knowledge that I felt I could draw upon forever. Simple questions such as "What time was I born?" "Tell me about my great grandparents." "What did Daddy do in the Army?" "Tell me about those trophies you won for horseback riding." "Tell me about the farm in Vineland, New Jersey." On and on they mount up in my mind but go without answers.

Years pass and now I am a mother and grandmother and guess that I am the keeper of the information for my children. I find myself telling them lots of stories of the past and they do listen and nod.

Recently over a conversation with dear friends, Paul mentioned that he loved genealogy and would I like him to search for some of my unanswered questions. Would I? Yes was the answer. I gave him some pertinent information that he needed to start the search. In a matter of hours, he amazed me with such emotional facts that I was overwhelmed. I knew that I had a sister born before me but she died at birth. Now I actually got to see that certificate with her date of birth, year and cause. I found a long lost cousin that I have always searched for and wanted to reconnect with and now had his email and phone number. On and on the facts came, even to acquiring a copy of my Dad's draft card.