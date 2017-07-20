Ian Dunlap--Changing The World One Trade at a Time

How does a marketing executive make the leap from helping clients with their businesses advertising needs to helping them figure out how to MAKE & KEEP the money it takes to advertise with? Ian Dunlap is best known now for his revolutionary financial consulting program, Hyper Acceleration. Yet long before now, he was a young man from East Chicago, Indiana accompanying his father (who was an entrepreneur) from job site to job site getting hands on training for the world of being his own boss. Is it enough to follow the blueprint for the American dream and go to a great university, get a coveted job and make great income? Most would say yes. Yet Ian had a fire in his belly long before he graduated from the University of Indiana Bloomington and began working for a prestigious marketing firm. Sure, having the opportunity to service clients such as Chevron, Eastern Bank Limited, & Reebok was a chance of a lifetime for young Mr. Dunlap. But there was more! He knew there was more. Deep down Ian felt that his full potential was not being realized in the marketing field. His yearning stemmed from wanting to help those who wanted help becoming financially free. Remembering what it was live in an environment where paycheck-to-paycheck living was the norm, the snapshot of being in a house with the lights disconnected continued to be the landscape for Ian’s passion. He knew he had to do something to cure the ails of having “more month than money”. After dabbling in personal investing in the stock market, Mr. Dunlap had his ‘aha’ moment. Eureka! This was it! He knew for a fact that he could spend the rest of his life teaching others how to take small amounts of money to invest hugely in their future. Some key things that Mr. Dunlap teaches in “Hyper Acceleration” are: