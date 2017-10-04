IB's Marie Vivas Honored with Peter Hauet Lifetime Achievement Award

Marie Vivas, a senior development manager with the International Baccalaureate, was awarded the Peter Hauet Lifetime Achievement Award during the recent International Association for College Admission Counseling (International ACAC) annual conference in Cleveland.

International ACAC established the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 to recognize an individual who has contributed to the profession in a significant and lasting manner. This award, which is International ACAC’s highest member tribute, is presented to an individual who, over a period of years, has performed outstanding service to International ACAC, its profession and the international college counseling community. In 2015, the award was renamed in honor of Peter Hauet upon his receiving the award during the 2015 International ACAC Conference. Hauet was a founding member of the organization and served on the executive board for 25 years.

Marie has been with the IB for five years. She was president of International ACAC from 2002 to 2005, and has served on several committees at the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC). She has worked closely with university admissions officers and with university faculty, helping them to develop effective IB recognition policies. She has also been instrumental in the creation of workshops designed to support IB counselors and coordinators working with students from low-income neighborhoods. Marie has 20 years of experience in the IB, including as an IB teacher, college counselor, director of admissions at Jacobs University Bremen, and university relations manager for IB in the Americas.

“Marie is most deserving of this lifetime achievement award,” said Paul Campbell, head of Outreach Services and Regional Development at the IB. “Marie has committed her life’s work to making sure all students have access to education that helps them grow, succeed and be prepared for the changing world.”