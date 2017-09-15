Ice cream Entrepreneurs: Little Baby’s Founders Find the Recipe for Success

Never underestimate the power of two creative guys and an ice cream machine. Over the course of six short years, Pete Angevine and his partner have gone from experimenting with flavors for fun to producing high quality, hand crafted artisanal ice cream for today’s curious consumers. Little Baby’s has expanded exponentially from a single freezer tricycle pop-up at Philadelphia events to brick and mortar locations in Philly, Baltimore and Washington, DC. Whole Foods, Mom’s Organic Market and several specialty stores now carry pints for their legions of fans.

Steve Mariotti: Can you tell us how you got started?

Pete Angevine: My partner, Martin Brown, and I hail from the music and art scenes in Philadelphia and in 2011 we were looking for a new creative outlet. At that point had no experience in either food or business. Martin had been making ice cream for fun and we were inspired to think of ice cream as a blank canvas. It’s something that brings people together, makes people happy, and is the perfect platform for subversion. If people try one of our innovative flavors and end up really enjoying it, it plays a small part in encouraging curiosity and expanding horizons.

Since day one we have made two styles of ice cream: grass-fed, 16% butterfat Philadelphia style dairy and a coconut based, agave nectar sweetened non-dairy style. We create unique and surprising flavors, and many of our flavors cannot be found anywhere else.

We started with one artist-built ice cream tricycle in 2011, appearing at festivals, block parties, and outside concert venues. Our initial plan was to sell funny flavored ice cream to young people with funny haircuts, but we quickly realized that there was a much larger market. We raised a modest sum from friends and family to start a proper business.

In 2012, we opened our first permanent location in Fishtown, Philadelphia, a vibrant, young neighbourhood. We still share the space with a pizza shop called Pizza Brain, which has the world’s only pizza memorabilia museum. Our pizza flavored ice cream is still written about on social media.

SM: How do you account for your rapid expansion?

PA: Little Baby’s hit a confluence of themes and issues. We anticipated the trend toward regional, responsibly sourced food (farm to table), local independent small businesses, a DIY ethos, and wild creativity. We were also ahead of the curve in other trends: vegan/lactose free food, mobile food culture (food trucks) and artisanal products, in our case, small-batch ice cream.

SM: How do you approach social media?

PA: Little Baby’s has relied on social media as the main method of getting our messaging out since day one. In fact, we probably went four years without spending a dollar on marketing.

Twitter was a nascent platform in 2011. Instagram did not yet exist and Facebook was mostly populated just by young people. We rely on social media heavily to both communicate important timely information, such as the day’s menu or where tricycles can be found, and as a way to create our own universe, express our brand and define our “voice”.

We have produced with artist friends a handful of videos that have had stunning vitality on YouTube. We made a clip called “This is a Special Time” and posted it to YouTube the day our first shop opened in August of 2012. It has well over 12 million views.

Now we have a Communications Czar, Rick Rein, to handle media and coordinate “co-flavination”, our collaborations with other businesses to create branded flavors.

SM: Yours was a team effort to get off the ground. What are the pros and cons of working with others in a start-up?

PA: Partnerships are crucial to getting things accomplished but are also incredibly fragile, delicate relationships. Because we collectively started the company with just a few thousand dollars, we had no choice but to spread the work amongst ourselves; there was no money to hire other people to do it. We would not have gotten to the place we are now without that teamwork.

That said, we’ve had to deal with the incredibly difficult experience of partners leaving. It is essential that, at the outset, you create a very specific, thorough and binding operating agreement so that if things don’t work out, it is not difficult to disengage.

SM: If you could pick one obstacle that helped you grow, what was it? Why would anyone NOT buy your product?

PA: Little Baby’s is made with the highest quality ingredients possible and therefore is slightly more expensive than some other brands. We also feature surprising and unusual flavors that can’t be found anywhere else. While those might be reasons why someone doesn’t purchase our product, they are also probably the two main reasons that someone DOES. Fine by us! We don’t want to be middle of the road.

SM: You acknowledge in your website Elysian Fields, a Philadelphia based human-centered business consultancy, as a great source of advice starting up and you now are partnering with them to sponsor a grant competition for new ventures in Philadelphia. How has that partnering evolved?

Elysian Fields is comprised of two smart friends who help would-be entrepreneurs think through their business ideas and turn them into action plans. They also provide services such as outsourced bookkeeping to small businesses already operating.

They extended a short-term, low-interest loan to us to help us open our Baltimore location. That loan represented an all-too-rare demonstration of hyperlocal cooperative capitalism and a way to gain access to quick capital through an existing business relationship.

It also became a catalyst for other people in our community. When the loan was paid back, it was accompanied by a flat amount of interest, which Elysian Fields matched to establish a fund for a small “creative project grant”, which we called Shared Interest. We solicited an RFP and ultimately awarded a $1,000 prize to an artist in South Philadelphia who works with the Southeast Asian refugee community there to learn about history and techniques of Batk, the Indonesian method of dying fabric.

SM: Briefly described how you ramped up from making ice cream for yourselves and friends to being able to meet distribution requirements in several states.

PA: We learned the hard way what the critical differences are between really good homemade ice cream and a commercially popular product. Equipment plays a huge part, and state agricultural laws mandate what type of raw ingredients can go into it. For instance, when my partner Martin trained at Penn State’s famed “Ice Cream University”, we learned that Pennsylvania requires the use of a pre-pasteurized “ice cream mix”, rather than mixing our own milk, cream and sugar. This is what initially spurred us to seek out the folks who are now our good friends and important partners at Trickling Springs Creamery in Chambersburg, PA. Their “ice cream mix” is made with exclusively grass-fed, hormone and antibiotic free, 16% butterfat milk. Our product hasn’t changed much as far as chemistry is concerned, but as we have expanded, we have steadily advanced our processes for procurement, production, storage, distribution, and packaging.