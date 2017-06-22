Ice Cube Dishes On How He Got His Cold Rap Moniker

We all bopped our heads as Ice Cube taught us his meaning of a good day in '92 ― but did we ever stop to wonder just how O’Shea Jackson became Ice Cube?

During Cube’s guest appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, the rapper and actor gave us a chance to get to know the man behind the name when he explained the origins of his rap moniker.

Apparently, it all started with a threat from his older brother Clyde.

Cube said that when he was younger, he would try to make moves on his brother’s girlfriends, which Clyde didn’t take lightly.

“Back in those days when you wanted to throw out an old refrigerator you’d dump it on the curb and someone would come pick it up,” Cube began. “Well, my brother was like, ‘Yo, that refrigerator down the street? I’m gonna take you down there, I’m slammin’ you in the freezer and when they pull you out you’re gonna be an ice cube.’”

There goes it. Cube even took the time to give Colbert a rap moniker of his own.

“The Late Night Show with Pimp Daddy Colbert” has a nice ring to it, no?