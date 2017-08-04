COMEDY
Ice Cube Claps Back At Lara Trump's ‘Real News' Facebook Broadcasts

He ain't riding along with them.

Ice Cube really isn’t down for whatever President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump says on Facebook.

On Thursday’s “Tonight Show,” the actor-rapper made his own response video to the pro-Trump administration “real news” clip that she shared Sunday.

And Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, replied to each of her statements with increasing anger.

Then the rap legend, who found fame with influential West Coast group N.W.A., jokingly stormed off the set.

Check out how it went down from the 2-minute mark in the clip above.

