ICE Disappears Millennial Former Amazon Worker With DACA

The detained American mom is named Riccy Enriquez. She has a son named Romy. As of Wednesday, ICE would not confirm to the Inquirer Riccy’s current location, or whether the agency intends to deport her. Instead a series of ICE spokespeople taxpayers hire to inform the public failed in their one job - to inform the public. Instead they avoided any accountability for their heinous act. While researching the story, the Inquirer reporter was sent to a malfunctioning ice.gov, also taxpayer funded.

Beyond another senseless violation of the sanctity of American families, one thing the story makes painfully clear: the communications team specializing in immigrations enforcement at ICE grows is a worthless drain on taxpayer money. Americans don’t pay ICE to hide from the public. ICE’s communications team needs to stop being snowflakes and own up to what they do. Instead, the agency continues to behave as a Big Government bureaucrat’s private army targeting Hispanics and their families for profiling and unthinkable brutality, then trotting out agents to either lie about it on the record ... if they’re expected to show up to work at all. No one knows. They usually don’t seem to even bother to pick up the phone.