Iconic Motorcycle Brand Designs Leather Jacket for Russian President’s Birthday

Fashion gets political, again. This time the subject is a controversial political figure who dominates headlines and is as popular as he is polarizing. No, it’s not about Trump. To celebrate Vladimir Putin’s 65th birthday on October 7th, legendary British motorcycle and clothing company Matchless London announced a leather bomber jacket inspired by the president of Russia.

Putin Jacket by Matchless London

As the first product introduced from the Putin-inspired capsule collection – which includes leather and cotton parkas, jackets, and coats – the $1,699 “Putin” jacket is crafted using a revolutionary leather treatment process that ensures to keep the wearer warm in minus 40 degrees Celsius weather. The jacket also features a shearling collar and is finished with a vintage, worn-in effect. The style nods at Putin’s affinity for biker culture and his ties with the notorious, Kremlin-backed motorcycle club, the Night Wolves.

British heritage clothing company, Matchless London, is a household name in biker culture. In 1899, the company became the first manufacturer of motorcycles in Great Britain, and later, the first motorcycle brand to launch its own clothing line specifically for bikers. With an enduring propensity for patriarchal figures, the brand has designed with the likes of Marlon Brando, James Bond, Bruce Wayne and Arnold Schwarzenegger in mind.

‘We consider Russian President Vladimir Putin a modern super hero as well, giving personal respect to his strong character, brutal image, sense of humor and calmness as a world leader,’ stated Manuele Malenottti, managing director of Matchless London, in a press release.

Pool via Getty Images (Left): President of Russia Vladimir Putin, (Right): Leader of the Night Wolves Alexander Zaldostanov (the Surgeon)

Each jacket from the capsule collection will feature the number 6595 on the sleeve. With Russia being the longest country in the world, the number refers to the distance (in kilometers) from western Kaliningrad to eastern Naukan. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Putin leather jacket is also meant to be the appropriate choice of outerwear for intrepid bikers who dare make the ride.

At a tumultuous time when politics are contentious and the team mentality of political parties are deepening divisions, expressing one’s viewpoints through clothing has become routine. It’s no longer enough to tell someone where you stand, now you have to show them. For Putin supporters, donning promotional merchandise is a declaration of the ideals he represents – power, masculinity, and control – and the politics he espouses.

REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to attend a meeting dedicated to the organization of upcoming events and celebrations on Victory Day at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Putin-themed products are hardly new. Throughout Russia, images depicting the 65-year old leader hunting, riding horses, practicing judo, and doing other adventurous activities are ubiquitous, his portrait often emblazoned on clothing, accessories, and a slew of other products. During his tenure as a world leader, the politician has cultivated himself as a celebrity, a brand, a proliferating symbol of Mother Russia. For better or worse, merchandise has power and politics sell.