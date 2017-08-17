Ideal Way on Determining Video Length for your Video Needs

Not every video is created equal. Some were meant to be longer than others, while others work better if they’re straight to the point. Animoto released a study they did in 2015 that let consumers share their personal opinion regarding video length. At the end of the day, is it all dependent on the quality of your Los Angeles video production house and your sales/marketing/social team, or do the minutes really matter?

PRODUCT VIDEOS—1 to 2 Minutes

People want to know the who, what, when, where, and why of your product. They’re not watching it to be entertained (although some very understated humor isn’t a hard no, either). They’re watching it to be informed. You know how 96% of consumers find videos helpful when making purchasing decisions online, and how a further 73% of visitors will buy the product they see featured in a video? Product videos are the closest your customers can get to an actual online sales assistant, and they can therefore make or break your sale. They are a crucial piece of content that you must include in your marketing strategy.

1 to 2 minutes for a product video is ideal. You want it to be long enough to cover all the important parts but short enough so that your viewer’s attention doesn’t wander. You don’t need a fancy script or creative storyboard for this. In most cases, product videos rely heavily on the skill of your chosen Los Angeles video production company; angle, product shot, composting, stitching and post-production editing are all elements that can make a product video stand out.

TESTIMONIAL VIDEOS—60 Seconds (or Less)

A survey by BrightLocal done way back in 2013 revealed that 85% of consumers will turn to third-party online reviews and customer testimonials to determine whether or not a company is reputable or legit. Being that 85%is a fairly sizable number, it’s safe to say that testimonial and review videos are conducive to Sales and Marketing.

According to Animoto, the ideal length of a testimonial video should be under a minute, with 35.9% stating that a range between 30 and 60 seconds is ideal. A slightly larger percentage of the sample size—about 37.9%, to be accurate—agreed the best length is a mere 30 seconds or less. This means that people have little to no patience for embellishments when it comes to testimonials. Fancy intros and clever editing, while amusing, may not necessarily be appreciated.

ABOUT VIDEOS—60 Seconds (or Less)

Your company’s About video is very similar to your product video. You are essentially giving viewers the basics of your brand; who you are, what you sell, and how you help people like them. Company videos are typically very dramatic and polished, depending on the style of the company. Older corporations tend to go for that minimalist look—all sleek lines and creative professionalism. Newer, looser companies are okay with some color and a bit of humor.