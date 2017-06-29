Identifying Who Has the Potential to Lead in the Digital Age

Identifying leaders for the Digital Age is a challenge. While everyone understands THAT “digital” is going to change everything, it’s impossible to predict exactly WHAT is going to change or HOW it is going to change until it’s happened. That means companies should activate their "digital organization" to determine how to organize, operate and behave now and in the future. What are leaders to do?

Fortunately, the science of leadership potential provides some useful clues on how to navigate this. In order to make this science useful, however, we have to accept a few premises that are either exciting or disconcerting depending on how we look at them. This is because the science is predictive in a probabilistic sense. It tells us that people with certain traits are more likely to be successful digital leaders, but it does not and cannot tell us who those digital leaders are with perfect accuracy.

Now, this may give you pause, but it’s important to rethink assumptions about uncertainty. Confronting this reality – the right way – is actually the first step to managing talent and identifying leadership potential in the Digital Age. In order to explain the best approach here, I am going to appropriate some Silicon Valley jargon:

1) Be an angel investor in prospective digital leaders for your organizations, and

2) Fail fast (and intelligently) when trying to develop these people.

Just like a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, when you identify someone who “looks like” they have the potential to lead a digital disruption, you need to invest. But like any angel investor, you only win if you give yourself a chance to win on a number of investments. That means you should not search for a perfect single individual to lead your digital journey. Instead, find lots of them and let the numbers take over. Just like the house always wins in the casino business, the science of leadership potential always wins if you understand how the odds work. If you make many investments in the right types of people, some of those investments provide a big return, and the gains for your organization far outweigh the losses.

This is why you should take a “fail fast” approach to identifying and developing digital leaders, just like you do within your organization’s innovation space. Any given leader either has the potential or doesn’t, and you cannot find out until you run the experiment. You want to find that out sooner rather than later. If you invest, and they respond, you know to keep investing, keep developing, keep grooming them to lead bigger and bigger things. If your investment produces a less than desirable result, that’s fine. You probably learned enough to find them a valuable role with less responsibility, and at worst, they end up pursuing an opportunity somewhere else.

Now that you have adopted the right frame of mind to use the science, you will need to know what the research says in order to invest intelligently – clearly! First, there is one major theme in digital leadership that spans any type of role in your path to digital maturity. This is the role of confidence. While confidence is important anywhere, it has been shown to be particularly critical with regard to leading digital transformation. The reason why will become clear if we look at how it plays out in this space.

Digital evolution can undermine leaders’ confidence if their experience is in another area or their expertise is based on something else. It can intimidate the most esteemed and knowledgeable leader, forcing them to either ask “dumb” questions, or keep quiet as they frantically try to keep up. The confident digital leader actually asks the dumb question – early and often – and doesn’t care. So, when looking for your next digital leader, you’d actually do well to look for the person who knows nothing about it and advertises that in every meeting by eagerly asking all kinds of things that make them look silly. This is the difference between the seasoned senior executive who successfully ushers the company through a digital transformation, and the equally seasoned exec who gets left behind. So, regardless of technical background, the people who can lead your digital transformation are often the ones who are confident enough not to care what this exposes about them.

Beyond this overarching finding related to confidence, Deloitte’s research (*Myatt, 2017) indicates that there are generally three types of digital leaders who all look a little different. There are “Digital Investors” who are senior executives that embrace a venture capital mindset and build the ecosystem for thriving innovation. There are “Digital Pioneers” who are the true visionaries who reimagine the future and completely reinvent the way we work and serve our customers. Finally, there are “Digital Transformers” who can get the rest of your organization to come with the pioneers and the investors to execute on the vision.

Because the typical organization is going to have (and need) far many more Digital Transformers than either of the other two categories, let’s talk about how you can find those. Ready? They are incredibly decisive, innovative in thought, interdependent and positively regarding of others, forthright in their opinions even if controversial, and bold in taking risks. So go find those people. Done.

If only it were that simple. Actually, if you had enough money, there are in-depth assessments that can determine with precision exactly who those people are. But you need lots of them, and you need to find them quickly, and you need to find them when they’re very junior. So while I know I told you to be an angel investor, now I’m going to tell you to try to do a little better before spending big on every early career “HiPo.” Remember, I said fail fast and fail intelligently. Then let’s talk about your “Series A” approach – the things you should look for in order to make that initial investment in a leader.

A key is understanding tell signs. Here’s why. When we are asked to think about who’s a “HiPo” or who’s a “digital leader,” whether we realize it or not, we default to our own (half-formed) definition of that thing. Even worse, we’re often blinded by all kinds of unconscious bias which usually results in the selection of someone who looks a lot like us. (Surprise!) However, all is not lost because if we coach ourselves to look for the right things, we can be much more accurate and objective. The key is to go beyond asking about the person in general, and instead ask about specific things that are 1) quite salient, and 2) fairly easy to define in objective terms. So, if we get more specific, and are asked to judge one very specific quality in someone, especially if it’s well-contrasted from the thing it’s not, we can be accurate and overcome quite a bit of bias.

So, let’s talk about the tell signs for your Digital Transformer. If you see most of these things in the same person, they’re worth your Series A investment:

In making decisions, they always decide quickly and decisively; make “best guess” decisions instead of looking for more information; and think any decision is better than no decision, rather than waiting to get it right.

In solving problems, they are always the first person to try out new ideas; come up with their own inventive solutions instead of trying what’s already being done; and are always on the lookout for something different.

In dealing with people, they always seek to collaborate; work hard to get people to like them; and know how to adapt in order to fit in. Also, they always see the best in others; get along with everyone, whoever they are; and show respect for everyone’s opinion.

Finally, in dealing with disagreement or ambiguity, they are fearless in challenging others; always give their own view; and force issues even when it causes discomfort. And they are bold in taking risks; constantly push the boundaries; and step confidently into the unknown.

Remember, the major human capital need for your organization is probably to find as many Digital Leaders as you can. In order to do that quickly, you need to invest in any person who fits the profile described above. Remember, your millennial talent is likely DYING for this opportunity to get recognized. If you do, and if you are willing to fail fast, the science says you will succeed more often than not. And if you apply this approach broadly enough, you could win big.