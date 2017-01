All We Need In This Cold World Is Idris Elba

"Hidden Figures," "Silence" and "20th Century Women" (January)

This month is no less lame than any typical January at the movies. You can try the new M. Night Shyamalan joint, the "xXx" threequel, more "Resident Evil" and "Underworld" installments or the self-explanatory "A Dog's Purpose." Or not. Instead, catch up on the Oscar contenders that are expanding to wide release this month: " Hidden Figures " on Jan. 6, " Silence " on Jan. 13 and " 20th Century Women " on Jan. 20. All three made our list of 2016's best movies