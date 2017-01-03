COMEDY

If All Those Famous Diet Products And Fads Were Being Honest

This year's going to be different!

01/03/2017
Andy McDonald

It’s that time again, when you pretend that this year is going to be different than previous years. 

Health and fitness are probably at the top of your list: eat less, exercise more. And you’re more susceptible to diet fads and infomercials. But, as Cracked shows, if these diet ideas were honest, you might pick a new resolution.

