If All Those Famous Diet Products And Fads Were Being Honest

It’s that time again, when you pretend that this year is going to be different than previous years.
Health and fitness are probably at the top of your list: eat less, exercise more. And you’re more susceptible to diet fads and infomercials. But, as Cracked shows, if these diet ideas were honest, you might pick a new resolution.
Also on HuffPost
15 Gym Hacks For People Who Hate Exercise
More:Funny Videos
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter